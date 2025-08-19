US Spy Chief Gabbard Says UK Agreed To Drop 'Backdoor' Mandate for Apple

erek
“The UK government has agreed to withdraw its order requiring Apple to create backdoor access to encrypted iCloud data following intervention from the Trump administration. Vice President JD Vance negotiated the agreement during his recent UK holiday after the January order issued under the UK Investigatory Powers Act prompted Apple to pull its iCloud Advanced Data Protection service from Britain in February. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the UK agreed to drop demands for access to "the protected encrypted data of American citizens." Apple had filed a complaint with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal scheduled for hearing early next year.”
Source: https://apple.slashdot.org/story/25...-uk-agreed-to-drop-backdoor-mandate-for-apple
