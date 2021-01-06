US Regulator gives green light for banks to use Blockchains and stablecoins for settlements

StormClaw

StormClaw

Gawd
Joined
Jun 10, 2009
Messages
561
https://siliconangle.com/2021/01/04...banks-use-blockchains-stablecoins-settlement/
"The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has given the green light to national banks and federal savings institutions to use public blockchains and stablecoins for settlement, a decision that could result in a huge boost to the sector."
Are miners about to go crazy again and buy out every card available? :(


Also, this:
https://www.cryptoglobe.com/latest/...ng-allocating-1-of-citys-reserves-to-bitcoin/
 
