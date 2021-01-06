US Regulator gives green light for banks to use Blockchains and stablecoins for settlements

StormClaw
Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2009
- Messages
- 561
https://siliconangle.com/2021/01/04...banks-use-blockchains-stablecoins-settlement/
Also, this:
https://www.cryptoglobe.com/latest/...ng-allocating-1-of-citys-reserves-to-bitcoin/
Are miners about to go crazy again and buy out every card available?"The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has given the green light to national banks and federal savings institutions to use public blockchains and stablecoins for settlement, a decision that could result in a huge boost to the sector."
Also, this:
https://www.cryptoglobe.com/latest/...ng-allocating-1-of-citys-reserves-to-bitcoin/