US PC shipments soar 73% in the first quarter as Apple falls from top spot

DukenukemX
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jan 30, 2005
- Messages
- 5,575
HP took top spot in PC sales with 11 million units sold in total and an annual growth up an astonishing 122.6%. I wonder if that's the reason Apple decided to limit their new macOS Monterey Features from Intel Macs? "Other companies boasting big growth numbers include Samsung at 116% and Lenovo at 92.8%. Dell was up 29.2%, fairly modest compared with the rest of the group."
https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/08/u...e-first-quarter-as-apple-falls-from-top-spot/
https://techcrunch.com/2021/06/08/u...e-first-quarter-as-apple-falls-from-top-spot/
Last edited: