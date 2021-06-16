US PC shipments soar 73% in the first quarter as Apple falls from top spot

HP took top spot in PC sales with 11 million units sold in total and an annual growth up an astonishing 122.6%. I wonder if that's the reason Apple decided to limit their new macOS Monterey Features from Intel Macs? "Other companies boasting big growth numbers include Samsung at 116% and Lenovo at 92.8%. Dell was up 29.2%, fairly modest compared with the rest of the group."

