  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

US government could take 10% stake in ALL public companies to soften the blow of AGI

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
14,071
"As Khosla put it, the idea was spurred by President Donald Trump’s decision for the U.S. government to purchase a 10% stake in Intel. “When Trump bought 10% of Intel, I wondered if it wasn’t a good idea,” Khosla said onstage at Disrupt. “Take 10% of every corporation and put it in a national pool for the people. That’s really interesting. Just take 10% of every public company.”

AI leaders have explored universal basic income proposals in the past, most notably in OpenResearch’s extended study on cash payments, backed in part by Sam Altman. Still it’s rare for a prominent investor to so explicitly endorse a national stake in private industry. Khosla acknowledged the controversy onstage but said extreme proposals were necessary to sustain social cohesion through the disruption of artificial general intelligence.

“I’ll get critique for this idea,” Khosla said. “But you know, sharing the wealth of AI is a really, really big need to level the benefits to everybody … We won’t need to do it in 15 years, but we do have to take care of those people. We will, by 2035, have a hugely, hugely deflationary economy.”

Khosla also cautioned that the rise of AI would also displace jobs, which would require significant societal changes. For startup founders, this presents an opportunity to build, he said, noting that there’s a startup in building AI for every profession, like accounting, medicine, chip design, auditing, marketing, entertainment, and more.

The VC also suggested that the nature of work would change in the AI era, as the jobs that people perform today could go away. He pointed to work like mounting a tire on an assembly line or working as a farmer as “not a job that humans should have.”"

Source: https://techcrunch.com/2025/10/28/vc-vinod-khosla-says-the-us-government-could-take/
 
I would add to the list of jobs humans should not do.

Road construction
Working on powerlines
Building bridges

These are prime jobs for AI
 
Genuinely confused here. We learned in high school about free enterprise. How does a government stake in Intel or any such company respect the economic and political traditions of this country? More importantly, are leaders leaving any space to continue the previous hundred years of economic success? Even the Democrats, to the best of my knowledge, weren't dumb enough to suggest what this thread is about. Leave it to President Trump. Does the Republican party now oppose capitalism and pretend economic fundamentals don't exist?

emphy said:
anyone screaming "communism" yet?
Click to expand...
More like socialism, I would think.
 
Not sure how much i can understand the nuance between that and a federal corporate tax and capital gain tax, that already exist (more than 10% of all future profit already go to the government). Specially if they are like we imagine silent share

Maybe that make it simpler/less avoidable in some ways, but I am not sure, goverments already make way more with taxes than what they would make by owning 10%, feel like, they are already kind of giant silent owner of everything at tax rate level, but with zero risk just the profit their way, maybe a better way to get international profit their way...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top