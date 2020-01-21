[US] FS: Modem, Routers, CPU's, RAM, PC Bundles, Soundcard

Shipping to lower 48 US only. Shipping will be USPS. Sorry Mislabeled Name - I am Major Rage @ [H]-linked on my Heatware Account 1. $25 shipped Motorola Modem SB 6120 2. $25 shipped ASUS WL-520GC Router 3. $20 shipped Microsoft MN-700 Router 4. $10 shipped AMD 64 X2 4200 5. $25 shipped CL SoundBlaster Audigy2 Zs PCI 6. $125 shipped i7 860 bundle (CPU-ECS Black P55H-AK) 7. $15 shipped GSkill DDR2 PC6400 2Gb Kit 8. $5 shipped Crucial 144 SoDimm ram 128 mb Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/67788/to Payment: Paypal {} {} {} {} {} View attachment 57295 {} {} {}