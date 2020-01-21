[US] FS: Modem, Routers, CPU's, RAM, PC Bundles, Soundcard

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Major Rage, Mar 10, 2018.

    Major Rage

    Shipping to lower 48 US only. Shipping will be USPS. Sorry Mislabeled Name - I am Major Rage @ [H]-linked on my Heatware Account

    1. $25 shipped Motorola Modem SB 6120
    2. $25 shipped ASUS WL-520GC Router
    3. $20 shipped Microsoft MN-700 Router
    4. $10 shipped AMD 64 X2 4200
    5. $25 shipped CL SoundBlaster Audigy2 Zs PCI
    6. $125 shipped i7 860 bundle (CPU-ECS Black P55H-AK)
    7. $15 shipped GSkill DDR2 PC6400 2Gb Kit
    8. $5 shipped Crucial 144 SoDimm ram 128 mb


    Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/67788/to
    Payment: Paypal

    Major Rage

    Major Rage

    Major Rage

    Major Rage

    Major Rage

    Major Rage

    Major Rage

    Feb 19, 2019 - Bump, added 775 socket bundle...item #10
     
    Major Rage

    Q6600 CPU sold
     
    Major Rage

    Major Rage

    775 bundle sold
     
    Major Rage

