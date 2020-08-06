US Aims to Bring Chip Manufacturing Industry Back to Its Soil

"The US Senate and House of Representatives have recently started converging around a bill that would pour taxpayer money into domestic chip production, laying a framework for $25bn worth of direct incentives to stimulate investment in manufacturing capacity, along with advanced research. This plan has been eagerly supported by Texas Republican John Cornyn and New York Democrat Chuck Schumer - representatives of two of the US states with the highest silicon manufacturing rates. However, it's expected that incentives covering some 20% to 30% of the total cost of any new fab and development investment are required to make the US a worthwhile consideration against other, more established countries with higher incentives, existing support logistics and infrastructure, and cheaper labor."

https://www.techpowerup.com/270720/us-aims-to-bring-chip-manufacturing-industry-back-to-its-soil
 
Marees said:
I am not sure, if labor costs make a difference in such a capital heavy industry !?
probably not.

Also last I checked majority of the research into materials and nanotechnology is still done by American universities. Probably means it could be cheaper for the US in general? Dunno.
 
This has to be a physical security decision at its core. A lot of this stuff went overseas due to environmental regulations driving up costs in the first place, but that dumped a ton of IP into foreign hands.
 
