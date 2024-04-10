US $90,100.00 - Castlevania Original NES 1st Production New Sealed Hang Tab High Grade Grail

erek
skimmed past and im like "wtf why is it such a big deal, $90 for a boxed castlevania is kind of a decent price.......oh 90 thousand.........."This nonsense only proves one thing:
That some folks have more $$ than brains, as the saying goes....
As well as the infamous "Stupid is as stupid does"
could be trolls, happens alot on ebay.I feel bad for the guy who put up $90,000, but lost to the guy who put up a $100 more.
Eh, I just find this whole thing completely scammy.It's a thing. I sold a sealed Zelda 64 collectors edition for $18k 2 years ago - it was WATA graded, though. Real happy my Mom find that in the attic and let me know, lol.
Just like baseball cards, Magic cards, whatever.
People like the assurance of a standardized grade and them being professional encased - especially if they're a somewhat casual collector in the sense that they just want their favorite childhood game to show off.Eh, I just find this whole thing completely scammy.
About a decade ago, I put up on Ebay 250 PSX JRPGs (some sealed, some not). Didn't even get a bid of $650, which was my minimum price. But granted, none of them were WATA graded.
I feel worse for the winner. The loser is probably thanking his lucky stars he lost lolI feel bad for the guy who put up $90,000, but lost to the guy who put up a $100 more.
True... hmmm.for 90k cant someone work real hard to fake one? I mean that's a years salary.
Perfect it and sell it.
You're the reason people want WATA and other authentication/grading.for 90k cant someone work real hard to fake one? I mean that's a years salary.
Perfect it and sell it.