US $90,100.00 - Castlevania Original NES 1st Production New Sealed Hang Tab High Grade Grail

https://www.ebay.com/itm/Castlevani...vip=true&rt=nc&_trksid=p2349526.m43663.l10137

1712718454886.png
 
dogDAbone said:
This nonsense only proves one thing:

That some folks have more $$ than brains, as the saying goes....

As well as the infamous "Stupid is as stupid does"
skimmed past and im like "wtf why is it such a big deal, $90 for a boxed castlevania is kind of a decent price.......oh 90 thousand.........."
 
It's a thing. I sold a sealed Zelda 64 collectors edition for $18k 2 years ago - it was WATA graded, though. Real happy my Mom find that in the attic and let me know, lol.

Just like baseball cards, Magic cards, whatever.
 
sk3tch said:
It's a thing. I sold a sealed Zelda 64 collectors edition for $18k 2 years ago - it was WATA graded, though. Real happy my Mom find that in the attic and let me know, lol.

Just like baseball cards, Magic cards, whatever.
Eh, I just find this whole thing completely scammy.

About a decade ago, I put up on Ebay 250 PSX JRPGs (some sealed, some not). Didn't even get a bid of $650, which was my minimum price. But granted, none of them were WATA graded.
 
Nytegard said:
Eh, I just find this whole thing completely scammy.

About a decade ago, I put up on Ebay 250 PSX JRPGs (some sealed, some not). Didn't even get a bid of $650, which was my minimum price. But granted, none of them were WATA graded.
People like the assurance of a standardized grade and them being professional encased - especially if they're a somewhat casual collector in the sense that they just want their favorite childhood game to show off.

The whole WATA and all that stuff is another can of worms which I agree. At the time they were the standard and most widely accepted.
 
I have an original sealed Japanese version of Chrono Trigger, as well as Final Fantasy 6. My two favorite SNES games... the third being Link to the Past. I looked at the used games everywhere I went in Japan and bought a couple copies of Chrono Trigger, FF6, a Chrono Trigger cd sounds track, and a few other BS things. Not 90k, but I think they are legit lol.
 
for 90k cant someone work real hard to fake one? I mean that's a years salary.

Perfect it and sell it.
 
