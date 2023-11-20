URL Shorteners - How to make money from them?

P

pexaj

n00b
Joined
Jun 16, 2023
Messages
42
Hello All,

Good Morning!

I have seen several URL shorteners like Adfly or any other similar websites.
Every time user has to click on "Skip Ad" to register the click count. But the URL shortener website pays us per 1000 clicks. How can we get the required 1000 clicks with Skip Ad every time?



I could see few posts in BMF where in people are getting paid quickly from URL shorteners. I tried Fiverr services wherein people are offering 30K or 50K visits per $5. But they are not accepting Adfly or other URL shorteners to provide visits.

If you can help me in understanding how to get paid quickly from URL shorteners then it will be more helpful for me to earn from those websites.
Whether to buy genuine traffic or to use any other methods?

Looking for your valuable suggestion.
 
pexaj said:
Hello All,

Good Morning!

I have seen several URL shorteners like Adfly or any other similar websites.
Every time user has to click on "Skip Ad" to register the click count. But the URL shortener website pays us per 1000 clicks. How can we get the required 1000 clicks with Skip Ad every time?



I could see few posts in BMF where in people are getting paid quickly from URL shorteners. I tried Fiverr services wherein people are offering 30K or 50K visits per $5. But they are not accepting Adfly or other URL shorteners to provide visits.

If you can help me in understanding how to get paid quickly from instant withdrawal link shortener then it will be more helpful for me to earn from those websites.
Whether to buy genuine traffic or to use any other methods?

Looking for your valuable suggestion.
Click to expand...
thanks in advance for any help
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top