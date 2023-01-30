Urgent advice needed the ebay dispute on a charge directly with their payment institution

​



​ I wrote:

so the sold price is $72, where does your $25.17 come from

dogman1967:​

Hi just got this new scale. Showed 0 out. 3g - 1.95g = 1.05grams. Looks like $25.17 refund would do it. Thanks for your help.



10k Gold Price Per Gram $25.17



Live Price



10k Gold Gram Weight



Per Gram: $25.17

Per Oz: $782.06

Per Kilo:: $60,353.59

so I have a simple 10K gold chain, that I weighed at a jewel scale at 3g. My photo shows the length of the chain. The person who bought it changed his mind, as he said his wife doesn't want him to buy it. But by then ebay has asked me to ship and it has shipped. When they receive it, they show their kitchen scale that it's 1.95 g. Now my description on the listing says approx. 3 g. As every scale is different. When the buyer argues that it is only 1.95 g and that his scale is also a jewel scale eventhough it looks like a kitchen scale, he ask for a part refund.now, since the photo shows the length, anyone can use simple math to calculate Mass (in g) = length x width x heightThen his calculation on the way he come up w/ the figure is strange. I feel like he tries to swindle me:I then contacted ebay, tell them what happened, and asked what happend when 1 scale shows 3g, and his one says 1.95g, and the ebay specialist rules that he's trying to abuse money back guarantee. A day later, he opened a case, and ebay said "Highly recommend NOT to accept the return", so I choose not to accept return and the case is closed.Yesterday, he open "a dispute on a charge directly with their payment institution", most likely his bank or paypal. So what can I do?encl. his photo of his scale, is that really a jewel scale? (photo 1 on the left) and the 2nd photo is the one I took