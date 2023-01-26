UPS

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
3,154
What kind of UPS would you recommend for a gateway/modem for my BGW 210 Fiber equipment and ONT (I think it is called all I know is it is a white little box on the wall that is plugged in too)

Is it even worth doing this?

Mainly want it so we still have hardware line for at least mobile devices when the power goes out. At least for 2 hours + even 2 hours exactly is fine. The more the better though but not really required.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
3,556
Home telecom equipment typically doesn't take a ton of power. A modest 425VA UPS will probably back it up for a 30 mins. But nothing is stopping you from getting crazy with the cheese whiz and going way bigger. It'll just back up the equipment for much longer. A 1500VA UPS will probably back that up for a day.
 
S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
5,937
Almost anything will be great for this. And the newer ones have some usb ports too so that covers the mobile devices too.
 
