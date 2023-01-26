What kind of UPS would you recommend for a gateway/modem for my BGW 210 Fiber equipment and ONT (I think it is called all I know is it is a white little box on the wall that is plugged in too)



Is it even worth doing this?



Mainly want it so we still have hardware line for at least mobile devices when the power goes out. At least for 2 hours + even 2 hours exactly is fine. The more the better though but not really required.