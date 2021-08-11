UPS - Confused about differences, if any, between Newegg and BestBuy's Cyberpower Offerings

I was looking into getting a second UPS for my computers similar to the current one I have, a Cyber Power CP1500PFCLCD:However, it's going out of stock everywhere, and coming back at a higher price when it does go back into stock.I noticed that BestBuy has a similar model that's slightly cheaper, a GX1500U:I tried looking up what the differences are, and that apparently the only difference is that the one Best Buy sells lacks a port for some kind of remote administration device (RMCARD205) over LAN?Thing is, it's not clear if the CP1500PFCLCD comes with this device, or if it's something you need to purchase separately. Looking up images of the CP1500PFCLCD, all of them show the device plugged into it's back, but if I try to look it up, the part alone costs $150-250, nearly the price of the UPS itself.I can't imagine that they would include something so expensive for just about $10-20 more, but I have no idea if maybe they are just charging a lot for replacing that component, as every picture of the CP1500PFCLCD shows it coming with one.Can anyone help clarify for me?