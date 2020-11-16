UPS battery to recharge iPad Pro and router?

Mom wants to buy max battery backup for my aunt when her power goes out. She would need to power an internet modem/router and her iPad Pro (not sure if 11 or 12.9) for maximum time. Looking at 100 and 200 dollar price points. Portability is not an issue. Any help is appreciated!



I’m thinking UPS for router always plus ability to recharge ipad. Really curious of estimates for uptime on how long she could keep up the router and iPad in case of long outage,