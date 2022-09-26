upgrading your MicroSD

So here is a little tip that worked well for me to update my MicroSD to a larger one.

Make sure all of your games are up to date. shutdown and then format the new MicroSD. Live boot a Linux system (or just run Linux in my case) and copy from the old MicroSD to the new one; format an old small USB3 drive etx4 if you need an intermediary device if you do not have 2 MicroSD to USB3 adapters).

Once done copying just insert the MicroSD and you will be good to go without having to re-download everything.

I did this when I replaced both of our MicroSD cards and saved me a lot of time.
 
