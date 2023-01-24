Upgrading X370 Motherboard (6 years old!) to Ryzen 5950X :-o- Questions...

Moratorium
n00b
- Joined
- Mar 14, 2017
- Messages
- 5
Hello
I have Ryzen 1700 on X370 Killer SLI motherboard and want to put 5950X in it instead !
I have currently like 6 year old PC setup. I have the mobo - AsRock X370 Killer SLI (non AC version (!)), and have 6 year old cpu in it - Ryzen 1700 ... )
I want to upgrade the CPU (and keep the board - AsRock X370 Killer SLI) to 5950X...
There are few questions i would like to ask...
1) Does my motherboard support Ryzen 5950X...? The 5950X is NOT among the supported CPUs:
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X370 Killer SLI/index.asp#CPU
But the BIOS section of the website (the bios 7.30 section) states it does: "2. Support Renoir, Vermeer, and Cezanne CPU"
(Vermeer is 5950X correct)...?
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X370 Killer SLI/index.asp#BIOS
Besides this, there are people online who say they are running Vermeer CPUs (either specifically the 5950X or some other 5XXX family series) on this board... In addition, the AC version of this board (AsRock X370 Killer SLI/ac) (which should differ only by it having wifi and bluebooth modules in addition, besides that it should be the EXACT same board)... HAS the 5950X listed among the supported CPUs:
https://www.asrock.com/mb/amd/x370 killer sliac/index.asp#CPU
SO... 5950X should work in AsRock X370 Killer SLI (NONE ac version) AFTER ALL ...? Correct?
2) I can update the Bios to the latest version (7.30) (with several in-between steps with different bioses versions inbetween (i cannot update DIRECTLY from my current (super old) bios version 1.3 to 7.3) with my old Ryzen 1700 sitting in the CPU socket right...? I would like to firstly update the bios and test that everything (all the other PC components) work OK with the new Bios BEFORE i pull the plug and order (for me personally) rather expensive 5950X...? Even the old Ryzen 1700 should work JUST FINE on the newest version of Bios (7.30) right...?
(it is stated that they removed support for "Bristol Ridge" CPUs in this Newest bios, but ryzen 1700 is "Summit Ridge", so he should still work fine (such and "old" CPU on such a "new" bios version)... Correct?
EDIT: Now i noticed... There are versions of BIOS that say that: "*ASRock do NOT recommend updating this BIOS if Pinnacle, Raven, Summit or Bristol Ridge CPU is being used on your system." From 5.5 version of BIOS to 6.0 it states that i should NOT use these bioses for my 1700...? But they should run right...? At least for Bios Flashes purposes...?
Thank you
I have Ryzen 1700 on X370 Killer SLI motherboard and want to put 5950X in it instead !
I have currently like 6 year old PC setup. I have the mobo - AsRock X370 Killer SLI (non AC version (!)), and have 6 year old cpu in it - Ryzen 1700 ... )
I want to upgrade the CPU (and keep the board - AsRock X370 Killer SLI) to 5950X...
There are few questions i would like to ask...
1) Does my motherboard support Ryzen 5950X...? The 5950X is NOT among the supported CPUs:
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X370 Killer SLI/index.asp#CPU
But the BIOS section of the website (the bios 7.30 section) states it does: "2. Support Renoir, Vermeer, and Cezanne CPU"
(Vermeer is 5950X correct)...?
https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X370 Killer SLI/index.asp#BIOS
Besides this, there are people online who say they are running Vermeer CPUs (either specifically the 5950X or some other 5XXX family series) on this board... In addition, the AC version of this board (AsRock X370 Killer SLI/ac) (which should differ only by it having wifi and bluebooth modules in addition, besides that it should be the EXACT same board)... HAS the 5950X listed among the supported CPUs:
https://www.asrock.com/mb/amd/x370 killer sliac/index.asp#CPU
SO... 5950X should work in AsRock X370 Killer SLI (NONE ac version) AFTER ALL ...? Correct?
2) I can update the Bios to the latest version (7.30) (with several in-between steps with different bioses versions inbetween (i cannot update DIRECTLY from my current (super old) bios version 1.3 to 7.3) with my old Ryzen 1700 sitting in the CPU socket right...? I would like to firstly update the bios and test that everything (all the other PC components) work OK with the new Bios BEFORE i pull the plug and order (for me personally) rather expensive 5950X...? Even the old Ryzen 1700 should work JUST FINE on the newest version of Bios (7.30) right...?
(it is stated that they removed support for "Bristol Ridge" CPUs in this Newest bios, but ryzen 1700 is "Summit Ridge", so he should still work fine (such and "old" CPU on such a "new" bios version)... Correct?
EDIT: Now i noticed... There are versions of BIOS that say that: "*ASRock do NOT recommend updating this BIOS if Pinnacle, Raven, Summit or Bristol Ridge CPU is being used on your system." From 5.5 version of BIOS to 6.0 it states that i should NOT use these bioses for my 1700...? But they should run right...? At least for Bios Flashes purposes...?
Thank you