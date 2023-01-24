Upgrading X370 Motherboard (6 years old!) to Ryzen 5950X :-o- Questions...

I was able to successfully get my X370 Killer to run a 3900X on a beta bios, but it was always a bit buggy, the motherboard doesn't have the best RAM compatibility. I never updated my BIOS past 5.50



I bought a new motherboard before I got my 5950x and that X370 is back to just running a 1700X.

There is a chance that you'd need an interim processor to do the update. Like update to 5.4, install a 3000 series cpu, then update to 7.0, then update to 7.3, then try the 5000 series.



Honestly if you can afford a 5950X, i'd just get a whole new motherboard that'll be less buggy with newer processors. It's what I did.