"upgrading" to win10 cut memory throuput in half! help!

So like i said i just upgraded one of my computers from win7 32bit to win10 64bit doing a clean install. System is AMD 1090t on 785 chipset with 6GB DDR2 800 4-4-4-12-16 2t running in dual channel. I use command prompt as administrator and type in "winsat mem" on win7 i was getting ~16000 MB/s now on win10 i'm only getting ~6000. That's a BIG difference. Any thoughts??!! I have run cpu-z to make sure it's still running in dual channel with all the same timings. Nothing was touched in bios. And it's a fresh install. just got done yesterday. chipset and graphics drivers for 560ti are up to date and ran win update and it updated smbus controller. so idk. mind blown. could there be some other part of a chipset driver that needs to be manually installed or something? like i know you have to manually load driver for AMD SATA controller if you want to use it.