Upgrading to i7 13700k. Looking for a cpu cooler (fan) that will fit in the Fractal Meshify C case

ocean dweller
- Nov 22, 2022
- 8
I currently have a Hyper 212 EVO and need a better cooler than this for the 17 13700k.
This is the fractal meshify c case I currently have - https://www.fractal-design.com/products/cases/meshify/meshify-c/black-tg-dark-tint/
I believe it's the height im concerned about
