Upgrading the USB ports on a older case? How? Have you?

xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
1,847
Hello, I have a question for the case mod guys or case upgrade I should say. (for example if it's usb 2 and you want the newer usb 3.2 or whatever the new one is i don't even know lol)

Has anyone upgraded to the latest USB on their older case or cases? I am entertaining the idea & looking for some feedback. Thanks.
 
If your old case has drive bays, you can buy these,
IMG_2211.JPEG



I have a not so old case as well, Corsair 280X, but it doesn't have USB-C on the front/top panel so I was going to mod the case to mount this cable, but I wasn't able to get the cable, order got canceled.
IMG_3441.JPEG

Microcenter order.png
 
Last edited:
xDiVolatilX said:
Hello, I have a question for the case mod guys or case upgrade I should say. (for example if it's usb 2 and you want the newer usb 3.2 or whatever the new one is i don't even know lol)

Has anyone upgraded to the latest USB on their older case or cases? I am entertaining the idea & looking for some feedback. Thanks.
Click to expand...
some makers offer upgrade for some cases. others, you can buy one and mod it in.
https://www.amazon.com/GRAUGEAR-Type-C-Extension-Bracket-G-AD-ETC-10G/dp/B09YRMQT1F
https://www.amazon.com/MZHOU-Motherboard-Extension-Internal-Charging/dp/B083FRW542
 
I bought one of those cheap ($10ish) USB 3 drive bays for an old Antec 300. Pulled it apart, then ripped out the old USB ports in the front of the case and hot glued the new USB 3 ports in. Works and looks fine from the outside!

But honestly if you have a spare 3.5" bay open just do that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top