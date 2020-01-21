Upgrading the AS Rock WiFi Antennas??? Need help

Discussion in 'Networking & Security' started by bizzmeister, Jan 21, 2020 at 9:36 PM.

    bizzmeister

    bizzmeister

    Hey guys,

    Was just curious. Can I upgrade the dual smaller antennas that came with my motherboard for bigger/ more powerful ones?


    Also, which brand would be best? What do you guys recommend?


    Just trying to squeeze out as much performance as I can wirelessly. I’m on a 400mb a sec connection on my wired build but with this build I’m working on here, I get around 250 down.


    On steam, my hard wired PC downloads at 65 megs a sec which is blazin fast. I get around 24mb/sec downloads on my 5.0ghz WiFi build.
     
