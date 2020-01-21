Upgrading the AS Rock WiFi Antennas??? Need help

Hey guys, Was just curious. Can I upgrade the dual smaller antennas that came with my motherboard for bigger/ more powerful ones? Also, which brand would be best? What do you guys recommend? Just trying to squeeze out as much performance as I can wirelessly. I’m on a 400mb a sec connection on my wired build but with this build I’m working on here, I get around 250 down. On steam, my hard wired PC downloads at 65 megs a sec which is blazin fast. I get around 24mb/sec downloads on my 5.0ghz WiFi build.