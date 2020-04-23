Upgrading soon: looking for a reason to get M2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe...

E

echn111

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 30, 2007
Messages
1,037
It's been a while, but going to upgrade my PC soon. I usually go for fairly high end kit but it has to give me "some" benefit.

Anyway, looking to get one of those new 3rd gen Ryzen's with an X570 board that runs PCI 4.0. As for SSD's, was thinking I should get a new 2TB M2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe because it's faster... Did some research and was a bit disappointed to see claims that there is no real world benefit and it's largely a waste of money. Which impacts my plans to get the X570 board as PCIe 4.0 was my main reason to spend the extra cash to get that...

I've not kept up with technology for the last few years so not quite sure. Open to views from this forum. Can someone give me a good reason to get a PCIe 4.0 NVMe?
 
Denpepe

Denpepe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 26, 2015
Messages
1,453
echn111 said:
It's been a while, but going to upgrade my PC soon. I usually go for fairly high end kit but it has to give me "some" benefit.

Anyway, looking to get one of those new 3rd gen Ryzen's with an X570 board that runs PCI 4.0. As for SSD's, was thinking I should get a new 2TB M2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe because it's faster... Did some research and was a bit disappointed to see claims that there is no real world benefit and it's largely a waste of money. Which impacts my plans to get the X570 board as PCIe 4.0 was my main reason to spend the extra cash to get that...

I've not kept up with technology for the last few years so not quite sure. Open to views from this forum. Can someone give me a good reason to get a PCIe 4.0 NVMe?
Click to expand...
AMD is soonish going to launch their B550 boards which should also support PCIe 4.0 and should be more affordable still, depending on what you do it might not be worth it to you.
 
Tsumi

Tsumi

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Mar 18, 2010
Messages
13,263
Random read and writes aren't affected by link speed as no controller/NAND combination has been able to even saturate a SATA interface yet as far as I know. OS drive performance is primarily dictated by random performance. Even in games where there is loading of large maps, the sequential reads don't last long enough to significantly matter in most cases. If your load time was 3 seconds before, it might drop to 2. While that represents a 33% improvement in performance, 1 second simply does not feel like a long period of time, especially if you're spending significantly more to get that 1 second.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top