Upgrading soon: looking for a reason to get M2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe...

It's been a while, but going to upgrade my PC soon. I usually go for fairly high end kit but it has to give me "some" benefit.



Anyway, looking to get one of those new 3rd gen Ryzen's with an X570 board that runs PCI 4.0. As for SSD's, was thinking I should get a new 2TB M2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe because it's faster... Did some research and was a bit disappointed to see claims that there is no real world benefit and it's largely a waste of money. Which impacts my plans to get the X570 board as PCIe 4.0 was my main reason to spend the extra cash to get that...



I've not kept up with technology for the last few years so not quite sure. Open to views from this forum. Can someone give me a good reason to get a PCIe 4.0 NVMe?