Upgrading/Repairing Mid-2015 Macbook Pro w/ Retina Display, i7-4980HQ, 16GB, 512GB PCIE, Radeon R9 M370X, EMC# 2910

S

SamirD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Mar 22, 2015
Messages
7,951
So I bought this Macbook for my wife here nearly 8 years ago, and it's still working:
https://hardforum.com/threads/fs-mi...-512gb-pcie-radeon-r9-m370x-emc-2910.1949504/

But the battery is swollen so much that it's bent the bottom of the case and affects closing the lid. :eek: I know it's on borrowed time. Battery replacement seems to be possible, but you basically need to remove the entire bottom of the laptop and rebuild it--not a task I'd want to take on right now.

So what's the next move? Get another nice used one of the same model/specs and image over the current setup? Get a newer one? Newer will be more bucks, but if there's better value then spending makes sense. I'm looking for the value sweet spot with a focus on 'easy' too. I know the image and swap would be the easiest, but not sure how quickly we would be in the same situation since 8yr old batteries even if taken care of will not be like new and the third party stuff is a fire hazard.

Would love to hear your thoughts. Thank you in advance!
 
I think searching for a newer unit with a verified battery over 80% health is your best bet as far as ease and value go. From what I recall, there are tons of cheap late 2010's MBP's in the $200-400 range, and you'll just be filtering for units in better condition + a healthy/recently replaced battery. I'm not aware of there being issues with 3rd party batteries when bought through reputable shops/vendors, but I could be wrong on that.

I have an old 2013 MBP 15 retina, and it looks like the battery replacement is very similar to your 2015 model. I replaced it myself in 2019, and stopped using it in 2022. Ifixit lists both of them as 'difficult', but honestly mine wasn't too bad for never having done something like that. It took maybe 90 minutes and was rock solid after that - not a bad deal for the $60 I paid at the time (they're even cheaper now).
 
ive done a battery swap on these, its easier than it seems. just need the right screw driver tips...
or get an m1/m2 and use time machine to transfer.
 
Last edited:
Do you bother to get an older model, isn't apple dropping support for Intel based devices this year or early next? So no more OS updates / security patches, assuming you are still running a supported OS?
 
skiddy said:
It took maybe 90 minutes and was rock solid after that - not a bad deal for the $60 I paid at the time (they're even cheaper now).
pendragon1 said:
ive done a batter swap on these, its easier than it seems. just need the right screw driver tips...
or get an m1/m2 and use time machine to transfer.
Good to know the battery fix isn't that hard. Wife is of course dead set on a new one since we have an Apple inside connection so discount, but a discounted apple is like a discounted Ferrari--it's still $%$% expensive.

I will probably fix and use her old one just as I have for her previous one.

MrGuvernment said:
Do you bother to get an older model, isn't apple dropping support for Intel based devices this year or early next? So no more OS updates / security patches, assuming you are still running a supported OS?
I wasn't aware of this. This would definitely push it to a newer one if true. Of course I can see someone figuring out how to virtualize it and run it that way.
 
SamirD said:
I wasn't aware of this. This would definitely push it to a newer one if true. Of course I can see someone figuring out how to virtualize it and run it that way.
could always put windows on it...
 
SamirD said:
Good to know the battery fix isn't that hard. Wife is of course dead set on a new one since we have an Apple inside connection so discount, but a discounted apple is like a discounted Ferrari--it's still $%$% expensive.

I will probably fix and use her old one just as I have for her previous one.


I wasn't aware of this. This would definitely push it to a newer one if true. Of course I can see someone figuring out how to virtualize it and run it that way.
You can virtualize macOS, but it can be painfully slowwwwwwwwwww

So looks like Tahoe if your device supports it, will be the last OS for intel based, so you may still have a couple years, so once Tahoe support ends..

https://www.tomsguide.com/computing...-based-macs-next-year-heres-whats-getting-cut

Apple revealed macOS Tahoe 26 during its big keynote at WWDC 2025, and it will now be the final major update for Intel-based Macs.

During Apple's Platforms State of the Union event, it announced that macOS Tahoe will be the final release for Intel Macs. When macOS 27 arrives next year, only Macs with Apple Silicon, its M-series chips, will get the update.

This was inevitable, as every annual macOS update has older Macs drop off, and they're all packed with Intel chips. This is across all of Apple's PCs, including MacBook, iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Mac Studio.

"If you've not done so already, now is a great time to help your users migrate to the Apple Silicon versions of your apps," Apple's Senior Director of Developer Relations, Matthew Firlik, told developers.

Many Intel Macs are already getting left behind with macOS Tahoe, such as the 2020 MacBook Air and 2020 MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports. But there are still a few that are getting support (more on this later).

However, these Macs don't get the full breadth of features as those with Apple Silicon. As the Cupertino tech giant states in the small print, only Macs with M1 or later get access to all the latest Apple Intelligence features.

It's important to note that just because Intel Macs will stop getting support for macOS updates doesn't mean they'll be useless, as they will still get security updates.
SamirD said:
Most of the live versions boot and run really well for the basics or something dedicated like DJing or audio production work.
Interesting, several times I have done the vmware workstation virt route, and because of the lack of GPU support if you can not pass through a GPU, after maybe 10-15mins of use, no matter how much CPU and ram you give it, things just become unbearable.
 
MrGuvernment said:
You can virtualize macOS, but it can be painfully slowwwwwwwwwww

So looks like Tahoe if your device supports it, will be the last OS for intel based, so you may still have a couple years, so once Tahoe support ends..

https://www.tomsguide.com/computing...-based-macs-next-year-heres-whats-getting-cut
It'll have to be with OpenCore Legacy Patcher, because the MacBook Pro 11,5 - the OP has the same model I have - only officially supports up to Monterey, but could probably run Sonoma all right with OCLP.

Of course, that still doesn't rule out that Tahoe is going to be the last Intel version, which means OCLP isn't going to help at all with any version after that since it's effectively Hackintoshing on Apple hardware. This is basically where PowerPC Macs stood decades ago, getting Leopard but abruptly dropped starting with Snow Leopard just a few scant years after the last G5s were sold in 2005.

I'd still fix up the old 2015 MacBook Pro with a new battery, it's still a nice laptop and can easily boot alternative OSes like a typical Intel PC, but if you want to stay within the bitten fruit walled garden, now's the time to jump to the new ARM/Apple Silicon stuff.
 
