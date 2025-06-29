Upgrading/Repairing Mid-2015 Macbook Pro w/ Retina Display, i7-4980HQ, 16GB, 512GB PCIE, Radeon R9 M370X, EMC# 2910

So I bought this Macbook for my wife here nearly 8 years ago, and it's still working:But the battery is swollen so much that it's bent the bottom of the case and affects closing the lid.I know it's on borrowed time. Battery replacement seems to be possible, but you basically need to remove the entire bottom of the laptop and rebuild it--not a task I'd want to take on right now.So what's the next move? Get another nice used one of the same model/specs and image over the current setup? Get a newer one? Newer will be more bucks, but if there's better value then spending makes sense. I'm looking for the value sweet spot with a focus on 'easy' too. I know the image and swap would be the easiest, but not sure how quickly we would be in the same situation since 8yr old batteries even if taken care of will not be like new and the third party stuff is a fire hazard.Would love to hear your thoughts. Thank you in advance!