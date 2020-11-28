Upgrading Ram on my system from 2x8GB + addng 2x16GB - any problems?

tankman1989
Gawd
I have a mid tier system (back when I built it) which I would like to upgrade a little. The problem is that when I looked for this system I chose the ram with the lowest latency and lowest timing. I've found a lot of 2x16GB sticks that have higher latancy and higher timing, though they may have lower voltage at 1.2v. IDK if the diff voltages is a problem, of if I should stick with 1.35 like wht I have. Also, will the system work if on channel has 2 8GB sticks and the other channel has 2 16GB sticks?
The mother board is an MSI Z370 SLI PLUS capable of 64GB of RAM
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E168131...-3&Description=asrock z370&IsFeedbackTab=true
Intel Core i5-8400 Coffee Lake 6-Core 2.8 GHz (4.0 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 65W BX80684I58400 Desktop Processor Intel UHD Graphics 630
https://www.neweggbusiness.com/product/product.aspx?item=9b-19-117-824
The ram is Gskill with the specs below.
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-16gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232229
Speed DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600)
CAS Latency 14
Timing 14-14-14-34
Voltage 1.35V
ECC No
Buffered/Registered Unbuffered
Multi-channel Kit Dual Channel Kit
Here is what I was considering, largely b/c the price is right!
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb...18&cm_sp=Dailydeal_SS-_-20-232-418-_-11272020
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) Desktop Memory Model F4-2400C14D-32GVK $115
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820231943
Speed DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200)
CAS Latency 14Timing 14-14-14-34
Voltage 1.20V
ECC No
Buffered/Registered Unbuffered
Multi-channel Kit Dual Channel Kit
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2800 (PC4 22400) Desktop Memory Model F4-2800C14D-32GVK $130
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232198?Item=N82E16820232198
Speed DDR4 2800 (PC4 22400)
CAS Latency 14
Timing 14-14-14-35
Voltage 1.35V
ECC No
Buffered/Registered Unbuffered
Multi-channel Kit Dual Channel Kit
G.SKILL TridentZ Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2800 (PC4 22400) Intel Z370 Platform Desktop Memory Model F4-2800C14D-32GTZ $145
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820231973?Item=N82E16820231973
Speed DDR4 2800 (PC4 22400)
CAS Latency 14
Timing 14-14-14-35
Voltage 1.35V
ECC No
Buffered/Registered Unbuffered
Multi-channel Kit Dual Channel Kit
This one below seems to have the closest latency and timing and the speed is pretty close as it's DDR4 3000 vs DDR4 3200 which I already have. But it looks like anything above DDR4 2667 is considered overclocked, which I'd like to stay away from.
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3000 (PC4 24000) Desktop Memory Model F4-3000C14D-32GVK $150 (or $280 for 16gb x 4)
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232214?Item=N82E16820232214
Speed DDR4 3000 (PC4 24000)
CAS Latency 14
Timing 14-14-14-34
Voltage 1.35V
ECC No
Buffered/Registered Unbuffered
Multi-channel Kit Dual Channel Kit
CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 64GB (4 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) AMD X399 Compatible Desktop Memory Model CMK64GX4M4A2400C14 $230 for 64GB - 16gb x 4
****IDK if this is Intel compatible
https://www.newegg.com/corsair-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820233854
Speed DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200)
CAS Latency 14
Timing 14-16-16-31
Voltage 1.20V
Buffered/Registered Unbuffered
I just get confused between ram speeds, CPU memory speeds and MOBO speeds, then the latancy & timing & dual vs quad channel kits.
I wonder if maybe spending money on a CPU upgrade might not pay off more?
