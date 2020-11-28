Upgrading Ram on my system from 2x8GB + addng 2x16GB - any problems?

Speed DDR4 3000 (PC4 24000) CAS Latency 16 Timing 16-18-18-38 Voltage 1.35V ECC No Buffered/Registered Unbuffered Multi-channel Kit Dual Channel Kit

I have a mid tier system (back when I built it) which I would like to upgrade a little. The problem is that when I looked for this system I chose the ram with the lowest latency and lowest timing. I've found a lot of 2x16GB sticks that have higher latancy and higher timing, though they may have lower voltage at 1.2v. IDK if the diff voltages is a problem, of if I should stick with 1.35 like wht I have. Also, will the system work if on channel has 2 8GB sticks and the other channel has 2 16GB sticks?The mother board is an MSI Z370 SLI PLUS capable of 64GB of RAMIntel Core i5-8400 Coffee Lake 6-Core 2.8 GHz (4.0 GHz Turbo) LGA 1151 (300 Series) 65W BX80684I58400 Desktop Processor Intel UHD Graphics 630The ram is Gskill with the specs below.Speed DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600)CAS Latency 14Timing 14-14-14-34Voltage 1.35VECC NoBuffered/Registered UnbufferedMulti-channel Kit Dual Channel KitHere is what I was considering, largely b/c the price is right!G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) Desktop Memory Model F4-2400C14D-32GVK $115Speed DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200)CAS Latency 14Timing 14-14-14-34Voltage 1.20VECC NoBuffered/Registered UnbufferedMulti-channel Kit Dual Channel KitG.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2800 (PC4 22400) Desktop Memory Model F4-2800C14D-32GVK $130Speed DDR4 2800 (PC4 22400)CAS Latency 14Timing 14-14-14-35Voltage 1.35VECC NoBuffered/Registered UnbufferedMulti-channel Kit Dual Channel KitG.SKILL TridentZ Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2800 (PC4 22400) Intel Z370 Platform Desktop Memory Model F4-2800C14D-32GTZ $145Speed DDR4 2800 (PC4 22400)CAS Latency 14Timing 14-14-14-35Voltage 1.35VECC NoBuffered/Registered UnbufferedMulti-channel Kit Dual Channel KitThis one below seems to have the closest latency and timing and the speed is pretty close as it's DDR4 3000 vs DDR4 3200 which I already have. But it looks like anything above DDR4 2667 is considered overclocked, which I'd like to stay away from.G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3000 (PC4 24000) Desktop Memory Model F4-3000C14D-32GVK $150 (or $280 for 16gb x 4)Speed DDR4 3000 (PC4 24000)CAS Latency 14Timing 14-14-14-34Voltage 1.35VECC NoBuffered/Registered UnbufferedMulti-channel Kit Dual Channel KitCORSAIR Vengeance LPX 64GB (4 x 16GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200) AMD X399 Compatible Desktop Memory Model CMK64GX4M4A2400C14 $230 for 64GB - 16gb x 4****IDK if this is Intel compatibleSpeed DDR4 2400 (PC4 19200)CAS Latency 14Timing 14-16-16-31Voltage 1.20VBuffered/Registered UnbufferedI just get confused between ram speeds, CPU memory speeds and MOBO speeds, then the latancy & timing & dual vs quad channel kits.I wonder if maybe spending money on a CPU upgrade might not pay off more?