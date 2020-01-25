Upgrading Radeon HD6570 in older system

I have a Windows Media Center PC that Like to nurse along a bit longer. I am using a Radeon HS6570. There is a know problem with ATI when fast forwarding TV that it can lock up. Apparently, nvidia doesn't have the issue. I have a Gigabyte GA-EP45-UD3P motherboard: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-EP45-UD3P-rev-11#ov So, I believe my best socket is 2 PCI-E 2.0 x16. My current card: HIS H657H1G https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/his-hd-6570-silence-1-gb.b922 Ideally, I could also lower power usage (heat) while upgrading. No gaming, recent win7 drivers, DVI and VGA port, silent card (fanless) What is my best choice? A GT 730 or 710? Or do newer cards fit into my slot?