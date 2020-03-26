Upgrading My PC and Building One with My Daughter

My daughter is in need up a PC with a big more power and it was just the excuse I needed to upgrade mine and pass on the parts to her. She's 9 and generally plays Roblox, MineCraft, Feed and Grow: Fish, Amazing Frog, etc. Her current PC is just something I grabbed from work as we were upgrading the business desktops last year so it can barely handle these games.I pretty much have what I need lined up, but as I haven't beenin the upgrade world in some time, I'd like some opinions from any of your to make sure I'm not making and glaring mistakes. I'm at the moment just looking to upgrade my hardware to handle 4K video editing from drone footage and later in the year, putting a decent video card ($300-$400 range) in it to handle some gaming. Here's my plan:Any issue with the base setup under "My New PC"? Any better recommendation? Also, could anyone recommend the best bet on a video card around $200 for my daughters new PC?