Upgrading laptops with LPDDR4X

Anyone know if LPDDR4X is available anywhere to purchase, or if most laptops using it will just have it soldered? I've tried Newegg and a few other sights but can't find it, at least not 3733/4266 speeds. Was looking at getting one of the newer LG Grams, and in all the 2020 Grams there was 1 slot available and the other was soldered. For Laptops using LPDDR4X, they all seem to be soldered only, Lenovo, Dell, HP, etc... The 2021 Grams have the specs listed as 4266mhz but don't say if there is one slot available.