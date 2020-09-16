Upgrading GeForce video cards with GeForce Experience

Hi all. So for the longest time (about 3-4 years now) I've been using my current GeForce GTX 1080 and for the last about 2-3 years I've been using it with nVIDIA's GeForce Experience. I haven't had to upgrade cards for as long as I've been using GeForce Experience so my question is when I get my RTX 3080 (maybe on Thursday, maybe further down the road) and change it out from my GTX 1080 what needs to happen in Windows/GeForce Experience when I finish the hardware part of the upgrade? Do I need to reinstall drivers? Do I need to reinstall eVGA Precision X1 (as I am using that too)? I sense users on this forum have upgraded a card with GeForce Experience installed but I never have and I just want to be as prepared as I can for it. Thanks in advance for your advice and answers and until next time I am out!