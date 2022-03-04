Upgrading from SXFI Gamer to Virtuoso XT, A50 or other wireless.. feedback please

Hi!

So I just got the SFXI Gamer and while I dont see any issues in terms of sound gaming (its only use will be gaming and usual youtube video stuff not movies), I realize that I rather have something wireless. It is important that it has the best possible positional surround performance as well.



Some of the options I am looking at are the A50 and the Virtuoso XT.



I have small ears so I dont normally have issues with headphones that have small earcups just in case.



Has anyone compared any of those or others to the SFXI gamer and can provide feedback on how the positional audio compares to the Creative's one? I know some just use Atmos or DTS for example but as long as it is close to the sfxi or better, I am fine with it.

Thanks!