Upgrading from RX480 4GB to 6650XT on PCIE3.0

Been a while since last upgrade and just picked up a 6650XT for $220 with Last of Us.

Currently running:

• ASUS x370 Prime
• R3600
• 16GB ballistix
• 750w EVGA PSU
• RX480 4GB

Is being stuck on PCIE3.0 at 8x a big performance hit? Should I return and go for a 6600/6700 non XT or it's not really a big difference and keep the 6650XT?

No plans on upgrading the mobo for now.
 
I don't think it will make a difference, the card isn't fast enough to worry about the lanes. Its a HUGE upgrade over the 480 though.
 
LigTasm said:
I don't think it will make a difference, the card isn't fast enough to worry about the lanes. Its a HUGE upgrade over the 480 though.
Thanks!

Yeah especially given I have a 4GB 480.

Then interface itself (4.0 vs 3.0) as well as lanes aren't anything to worry about?
 
qwertyaas said:
Thanks!

Yeah especially given I have a 4GB 480.

Then interface itself (4.0 vs 3.0) as well as lanes aren't anything to worry about?
Hm, now that I'm thinking about it the card is an x8 bus isn't it? You might lose a little performance in that case since an x8 3.0 is like an x4 4.0. I think this only really applies if you're using a lot of vram. Maybe I should test this, I have a 6600XT laying around.
 
LigTasm said:
Hm, now that I'm thinking about it the card is an x8 bus isn't it? You might lose a little performance in that case since an x8 3.0 is like an x4 4.0. I think this only really applies if you're using a lot of vram. Maybe I should test this, I have a 6600XT laying around.
Yeah it's x8. So unsure the impact of being stuck in PCIE3.0
 
