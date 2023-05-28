Upgrading from RX480 4GB to 6650XT on PCIE3.0 // Update - Artifacts with TAA on

Been a while since last upgrade and just picked up a 6650XT for $220 with Last of Us.

Currently running:

• ASUS x370 Prime
• R3600
• 16GB ballistix
• 750w EVGA PSU
• RX480 4GB

Is being stuck on PCIE3.0 at 8x a big performance hit? Should I return and go for a 6600/6700 non XT or it's not really a big difference and keep the 6650XT?

No plans on upgrading the mobo for now.

Update on last post here:
 
LigTasm said:
I don't think it will make a difference, the card isn't fast enough to worry about the lanes. Its a HUGE upgrade over the 480 though.
Thanks!

Yeah especially given I have a 4GB 480.

Then interface itself (4.0 vs 3.0) as well as lanes aren't anything to worry about?
 
qwertyaas said:
Thanks!

Yeah especially given I have a 4GB 480.

Then interface itself (4.0 vs 3.0) as well as lanes aren't anything to worry about?
Hm, now that I'm thinking about it the card is an x8 bus isn't it? You might lose a little performance in that case since an x8 3.0 is like an x4 4.0. I think this only really applies if you're using a lot of vram. Maybe I should test this, I have a 6600 laying around.
 
LigTasm said:
Hm, now that I'm thinking about it the card is an x8 bus isn't it? You might lose a little performance in that case since an x8 3.0 is like an x4 4.0. I think this only really applies if you're using a lot of vram. Maybe I should test this, I have a 6600XT laying around.
Yeah it's x8. So unsure the impact of being stuck in PCIE3.0
 
Since I believe my own testing, I popped my 6600 into a machine I have here. Its a little slower than the 6650XT but it shouldn't matter that much.

Best game I had at hand for benching is Cyberpunk 2077 since it has a built-in benchmark. Here are the results, max fps was a decent amount lower but the average and lows were not really affected. I could not tell any difference watching it. Settings High/Ultra mix no RT no FSR. Maybe results are different at 1440p? But to me these are not 1440p cards, I can test it if you like though.


PCI-E 4.0 x8
8x4.jpg

PCI-E 3.0 x8
8x3.jpg

RX570 4GB
570.jpg
 
LigTasm said:
Since I believe my own testing, I popped my 6600 into a machine I have here. Its a little slower than the 6650XT but it shouldn't matter that much.

Best game I had at hand for benching is Cyberpunk 2077 since it has a built-in benchmark. Here are the results, max fps was a decent amount lower but the average and lows were not really affected. I could not tell any difference watching it. Settings High/Ultra mix no RT no FSR. Maybe results are different at 1440p? But to me these are not 1440p cards, I can test it if you like though.


PCI-E 4.0 x8
View attachment 573177

PCI-E 3.0 x8
View attachment 573176
Thanks for that! Barely any difference on average so seems minimal so guess I'll keep the card. Also for that price tag.
 
qwertyaas said:
Thanks for that! Barely any difference on average so seems minimal so guess I'll keep the card. Also for that price tag.
Honestly, even if it loses 10% its still going to be more than twice as fast as your current card. I just updated my post above with numbers for an RX570 4GB which is pretty much identical to a 480 4GB. BIG difference. Lots of stuttering too.
 
LigTasm said:
Honestly, even if it loses 10% its still going to be more than twice as fast as your current card. I just updated my post above with numbers for an RX570 4GB which is pretty much identical to a 480 4GB. BIG difference. Lots of stuttering too.
Super helpful.

Thanks for running those benchmarks!

If I can find a closely priced 6700 I might consider it otherwise I'll roll with the 6650
 
LigTasm said:
Since I believe my own testing, I popped my 6600 into a machine I have here. Its a little slower than the 6650XT but it shouldn't matter that much.

Best game I had at hand for benching is Cyberpunk 2077 since it has a built-in benchmark. Here are the results, max fps was a decent amount lower but the average and lows were not really affected. I could not tell any difference watching it. Settings High/Ultra mix no RT no FSR. Maybe results are different at 1440p? But to me these are not 1440p cards, I can test it if you like though.


PCI-E 4.0 x8
View attachment 573177

PCI-E 3.0 x8
View attachment 573176

RX570 4GB
View attachment 573180
That's the answer I've been searching for..

Thanks you for the due diligence *tips hat
 
The 6650XT got such a nice uplift over the 6600XT, unless you feel you overpaid it is a great bang for the buck card for sure.
If you are worried about future proofing then judge the extra cost to bump to a 6700 or 6700XT as they will give you extra legs going forward as are PCIe-4 and greater RAM.
 
riev90 said:
I recently purchased 2nd hand cards: 1x rx 6600 8gb for me and 1x rx 470 8gb for my brother.
The jump is 100% from 470 to 6600 so worth it, and both cards run on PCIE 3.0.
No need to worry about the lanes until "maybe" next gen release.

https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-pci-express-scaling/28.html
Yeah the 66XX series is really good bang for the buck right now, very strong performance at 1080p for the price. The 6650XT at $219 is a steal.
 
qwertyaas said:
Thanks for sending. Shows OOS but I'll check again until I install the next few days.
there were only 6 i think, its now down to one left...
thats what happened to me, there were 10, i hemmed and hawed and missed them.
 
pendragon1 said:
there were only 6 i think, its now down to one left...
thats what happened to me, there were 10, i hemmed and hawed and missed them.
they'll keep adding more.. they limit the number to make it look like they're selling faster to get people to jump on them.. then they'll go OOS and magically 6 hours later there's 10 more.
 
If you had the card in PCIe 4 with B550 and my 5600x, this RX 6600 has 100w limit on the gpu in stock form http://www.3dmark.com/fs/30196282 driver 23.5 .2

You can use the power slider and allow for 120w gpu limit and that score will climb, also you can rise the gpu clocks.

It's an amazing card that sips power.
 
crazycrave said:
It's an amazing card that sips really low power compared to the same performance bracket card.
Slight correction :)

Note: my sapphire rx6600 pulse uses only 105w max (and run stable with clock gpu 2800 / mem 1800 @1050mV
 
The driver says it's doing 198.8 avg in Fortnite at these settings, never mind me as I suck at Fortnite. RX 6600 stock form on a 43" Hisense Roku 4K TV @ 60hz via HDMI

 
riev90 said:
Slight correction :)

Note: my sapphire rx6600 pulse uses only 105w max (and run stable with clock gpu 2800 / mem 1800 @1050mV
I have the Pulse Lite, missing two display ports out the back, I guess it was made when we had shortages on parts and Sapphire made do.
 
Not to start a new thread, got the 6650XT installed and having odd issues while testing Battlefield 1.

When setting TAA as on, everything lights up like a Christmas tree. Temps are fine, card isn't maxing out VRAM.

Tried other games (Witcher 3, BF4, JC4, Shadow of Mordor, Jedi FO) and benchmarks and no issues anywhere else. All on highest settings.

See screens attached. The 2 screens with TAA have those red/purple circles all over and weird artifacts. When turning TAA off, goes away. Everything else set to Ultra

Specs:

  • R5 3600
  • Asus x370 Pro
  • 16GB Ballistix
  • ASRock 6650XT
  • Corsair HX520 (have an EVGA 750G+ I'm going to swap in)
 

qwertyaas said:
Not to start a new thread, got the 6650XT installed and having odd issues while testing Battlefield 1.

When setting TAA as on, everything lights up like a Christmas tree. Temps are fine, card isn't maxing out VRAM.

Tried other games (Witcher 3, BF4, JC4, Shadow of Mordor, Jedi FO) and benchmarks and no issues anywhere else. All on highest settings.

See screens attached. The 2 screens with TAA have those red/purple circles all over and weird artifacts. When turning TAA off, goes away. Everything else set to Ultra

Specs:

  • R5 3600
  • Asus x370 Pro
  • 16GB Ballistix
  • ASRock 6650XT
  • Corsair HX520 (have an EVGA 750G+ I'm going to swap in)
reinstall the newest drivers and verify the game files.
 
you can also try dropping all the setting to low and turn taa on to see if it always happens. also check in the control panel that any aa enhancements are off.
 
pendragon1 said:
you can also try dropping all the setting to low and turn taa on to see if it always happens. also check in the control panel that any aa enhancements are off.
TAA on when low did the same thing. AA is set to use App settings.

Repairing the game now so I'll check once it's complete.
 
