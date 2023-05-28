Upgrading from RX480 4GB to 6650XT on PCIE3.0 // Update - Artifacts with TAA on

Been a while since last upgrade and just picked up a 6650XT for $220 with Last of Us.
Currently running:
• ASUS x370 Prime
• R3600
• 16GB ballistix
• 750w EVGA PSU
• RX480 4GB
Is being stuck on PCIE3.0 at 8x a big performance hit? Should I return and go for a 6600/6700 non XT or it's not really a big difference and keep the 6650XT?
No plans on upgrading the mobo for now.
