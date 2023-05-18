Upgrading from a GTX 1080, Microcenter near me but overwhelmed with options

F

fx9

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 2, 2008
Messages
1,127
I'm looking to upgrade my aging GTX 1080, at this point I suspect any card is better than this one. I play CoD Warzone 2.0 and its barely hitting 60 fps on the lowest setting even with FidelityCAS or Nvidia Image Sharpening.

I'm close to a Microcenter but the options on the shelf are overwhelming since I haven't purchased a GPU in so long. What would you recommend? I don't have a preference between team red or green. I'm looking for the most GPU I can buy in the 500-600 dollar price range. The used market is fine with me also.

I might also need to upgrade my Ryzen 1800x to something more recent but that'll be another thread.
 
Geforcepat

Geforcepat

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 2, 2012
Messages
1,086
I say get the rtx 4070 or wait until July and get the 4060 ti 16gb. I f you want to go team red. Give any of the 6800's a shot.
 
  • Like
Reactions: fx9
like this
F

fx9

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 2, 2008
Messages
1,127
NightReaver said:
What fps are you looking for? If it's just 60 fps, then you could easily use some of that budget for new cpu and whatnot.
Click to expand...

I'm looking to crank settings to High and still achieve 60 fps because my gtx 1080 still dips into the high 40s during the firefights on low settings.
 
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
1,638
Which motherboard do you have? You can grab a 3700 or 3800X for cheap these days which like mentioned can probably squeeze into the budget getting a GPU and CPU.
 
F

fx9

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 2, 2008
Messages
1,127
Its an ASRock AB350 Gaming K4 Motherboard with an Ryzen 1800x, Its on the latest Bios so it can handle a 5800X3D If I threw that at it.
 
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
1,638
fx9 said:
Its an ASRock AB350 Gaming K4 Motherboard with an Ryzen 1800x, Its on the latest Bios so it can handle a 5800X3D If I threw that at it.
Click to expand...
Someone just sold theirs for $260 shipped here BNiB which is an absolute steal.
 
N

NightReaver

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
2,825
fx9 said:
Its an ASRock AB350 Gaming K4 Motherboard with an Ryzen 1800x, Its on the latest Bios so it can handle a 5800X3D If I threw that at it.
Click to expand...
6700xt/6750xt + 5800x3d would be pretty damn sweet. Especially if you decide you grab a higher fps display at some point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top