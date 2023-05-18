Upgrading from a GTX 1080, Microcenter near me but overwhelmed with options

I'm looking to upgrade my aging GTX 1080, at this point I suspect any card is better than this one. I play CoD Warzone 2.0 and its barely hitting 60 fps on the lowest setting even with FidelityCAS or Nvidia Image Sharpening.
I'm close to a Microcenter but the options on the shelf are overwhelming since I haven't purchased a GPU in so long. What would you recommend? I don't have a preference between team red or green. I'm looking for the most GPU I can buy in the 500-600 dollar price range. The used market is fine with me also.
I might also need to upgrade my Ryzen 1800x to something more recent but that'll be another thread.
