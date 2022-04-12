Upgrading from 9700K to 12600K/12700K worth it?

I'm going back n forth on this one, my biggest reason as to why now would be in order to keep using my current Samsung B-die 4x8GB (32GB) DDR4-3200 CL14 I run at DDR3400 CL14 currently (a relatively safe 1.385v though, some run these mf at 1.45v at which it probably would do DDR4-3600'ish) until DDR5 becomes more affordable, I really wanna max out the amazing deal I've had out of these kits as I've purchased them when it was the cheapest around 122€ or so in europe, should translate to $125 or so in the US market, per 16GB kit.



That leaves me at Alder Lake upgrade, no upcoming DDR4 support from AMD on the cards and likely I don't see future Intel generations supporting DDR4 either.



I'm a little torn between 12600K 309€ / KF 289€ and 12700K 449€ / KF 429€ respectively. (I don't need the integrated GPU so I'm little bit leaning towards KF unless there's some point other than due to convenience in GPU issues resolving cases when I can stick some old GPU into the computer eitherway).



Performance cores are 6x on 12600K and 8x on 12700K so I guess the logical choice would be 12700K even if the price jump is quite a bit. I even went from a 8600K to 9700K and thought the upgrade was noticeable / worth it as I make daily 3-5 min video renderings in After Effects which would cut down rendering times down from like 30 - 35 mins to say 20 - 25 mins which felt very nice. I guess 12700K is the only reasonable option and 12600K shouldn't even be in the consideration due to 6x performance cores and the budget cores being that much less fast, when speaking from video encoding point of view? Obviously I will use the computer for gaming as well but cutting the rendering times are the thing that would be most attractive aspect to me.