Upgrading from 3700X - 5700X or 5800X?

Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
570
So I figured once the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs drop the 5000 will hopefully go on sale and that would provide a decent upgrade from the 3700X my friend uses for both gaming and video editing. Was considering the 5700X for this.

Well, I am already seeing prices go down and getting e-mail adverts for it... but on the 5800X. In fact, the 5800X is now cheaper at Amazon and almost the same price at Micro Center than the 5700X.

Issue is, the 5800X really does not seem worth it at all to consider over a 5700X, even at the same price-points. As GamersNexus put it: "the 5700X is what the 5800X should have been". And it certainly feels that way, they both seem to have the same specs, core count, threads, cache... the only difference being that the 5800X has slightly higher base and boost clocks.... but a massively 40% higher TDP over the 5700X.

In some benchmarks the 5800X also seemed to slightly under-perform... somehow, although in others it out-performed the 5700X.

Is there any benefit to the 5800X over the 5700X for either gaming or video editing/encoding? Everyone seems to be glossing over the 5700X to try to put the 5800X on sale instead. Or am I jumping the gun and there is a good chance prices will be discounted further if we wait more? I just worry if we wait too long they will just clear the shelves of the 5000 to make room for the 7000s and then they will be hard and more expensive to get.
 
TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
1,010
5700x for the budget option or go bigger and get the 5900x. Since you mentioned video editing and other work type usage I’d go for the 5900x to get more cores/threads. The 3700x is already 8/16 so another 8/16 cpu feels like more of a side grade IMO.
 
Cyber Akuma

Cyber Akuma

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2009
Messages
570
The 5900X is too much. My problem is that the 5800X is the same price or less than the 5700X at the moment. I was hoping the 5700X would go down in price, not stay the same but the 5800X go down in price to match it.
 
TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
1,010
Ok. So if you have the cooling then the 5800x is $245.99 on Amazon right now which is a strong deal. Assuming you are shopping in the US.
 
W

whateverer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,688
TheHig said:
Ok. So if you have the cooling then the 5800x is $245.99 on Amazon right now which is a strong deal. Assuming you are shopping in the US.
Click to expand...


Why? he already has eight cores, and zen 3 is barely a 15% bump!

The 5900x at Microcenter is only $100 more expensive than that 5800, and will actually give you tangible multi-threaded gains

https://www.microcenter.com/product...ore-am4-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included

Also, thanks to these new 16-thread consoles, several games are already starting to push the thread counts even higher:
\
Total War Saga: Troy

k34dpknbeoh51.png


xxJ2hsYaDZZbTTAeNpR33o-970-80.png
 
Last edited:
TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
1,010
whateverer said:
Why? he already has eight cores, and zen 3 is barely a 15% bump!

The 5900x at Microcenter is only $100 more expensive than that 5800, and will actually give you tangible multi-threaded gains

https://www.microcenter.com/product...ore-am4-boxed-processor-heatsink-not-included
Click to expand...
I totally agree and suggested springing for the 5900x. OP replied that it was too much. I assumed that meant more than they wanted to spend. I’d save up for the 5900x to make it an actual upgrade and worth it personally.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top