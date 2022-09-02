Upgrading from 3700X - 5700X or 5800X?

So I figured once the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs drop the 5000 will hopefully go on sale and that would provide a decent upgrade from the 3700X my friend uses for both gaming and video editing. Was considering the 5700X for this.



Well, I am already seeing prices go down and getting e-mail adverts for it... but on the 5800X. In fact, the 5800X is now cheaper at Amazon and almost the same price at Micro Center than the 5700X.



Issue is, the 5800X really does not seem worth it at all to consider over a 5700X, even at the same price-points. As GamersNexus put it: "the 5700X is what the 5800X should have been". And it certainly feels that way, they both seem to have the same specs, core count, threads, cache... the only difference being that the 5800X has slightly higher base and boost clocks.... but a massively 40% higher TDP over the 5700X.



In some benchmarks the 5800X also seemed to slightly under-perform... somehow, although in others it out-performed the 5700X.



Is there any benefit to the 5800X over the 5700X for either gaming or video editing/encoding? Everyone seems to be glossing over the 5700X to try to put the 5800X on sale instead. Or am I jumping the gun and there is a good chance prices will be discounted further if we wait more? I just worry if we wait too long they will just clear the shelves of the 5000 to make room for the 7000s and then they will be hard and more expensive to get.