upgrading from 3060 Ti to what? When?

P

philb2

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,282
All this discussion about upgrading has me thinking that I should plan to upgrade my 3060 Ti "sometime soon." I'm a heavy user of Adobe Lightroom, and a lot of Lightroom's new features benefit from GPU acceleration. And I'm sure that Adobe will continue that way for at least another year, maybe more. And I'm also planning to get a new camera body "soon," so the size of my RAW (NEF actually) file is going to get a LOT bigger.

So, should I upgrade to a 4070 or even a 4080, or wait until the next generation of NVidia cards (5000 series?). Any good sources for news about those cards? If it matters I just upgraded my motherboard/CPU to an AMD x670E system, so I have PCIE-5 support.
 
N

NightReaver

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
2,758
How well does lightroom actually use high end video cards? My wife uses it, and as far as I've seen it doesn't really matter at all as long as you have a half decent one.

*edit* I did find this, which shows for exporting there's some performance to be gained, but the diminishing returns kicks in hard:
Lightroom-Classic-Export-JPEG-CPU-800x495.png


FWIW even Puget Systems say they don't do benchmarks for Lightroom anymore because it just really doesn't matter.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top