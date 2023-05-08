upgrading from 3060 Ti to what? When?

All this discussion about upgrading has me thinking that I should plan to upgrade my 3060 Ti "sometime soon." I'm a heavy user of Adobe Lightroom, and a lot of Lightroom's new features benefit from GPU acceleration. And I'm sure that Adobe will continue that way for at least another year, maybe more. And I'm also planning to get a new camera body "soon," so the size of my RAW (NEF actually) file is going to get a LOT bigger.



So, should I upgrade to a 4070 or even a 4080, or wait until the next generation of NVidia cards (5000 series?). Any good sources for news about those cards? If it matters I just upgraded my motherboard/CPU to an AMD x670E system, so I have PCIE-5 support.