Upgrading from 2500k to 10700k for single core performance. Is it worth it?

Hey!

I've been using 2500k at 4.5 GHz since 2011. I use it for work and playing Overwatch. I was thinking about upgrading since Overwatch performance got terrible lately. However the software I use for work relies heavily on single core performance. So I'd like to get a noticeable boost in this area as well to justify spending $800 or so. I looked through some benchmark results and in many test (like Cinebench R20 single-core for example) 10700k beats 2500k by about 70% which is great. But in CPU-Z it's just 25-30% faster.

Why does the difference varies so much between the two? Is it really worth upgrading in my case? Thanks.
 
The best for you would be to have the chance to try one to be sure for your work applications, and I am not sure how much is due to more to the faster ram and so on than just the cpu, but going from a bit faster than a 2500k (3500) to slower than a 10700k (Ryzen 2600), made a very nice difference for visual studio/blender.

It is really hard to go about being worth it or not, maybe looking at a 10600-10600k instead of a 10700K could be worth it, you are paying for 2 more core.

Can you google the name of the software you use for work with modern CPU names vs older one to see the experience of other people with them or they are niche affair ?
 
amd-ryzen5600x-5800x-csgo.png

If you want single core performance for work applications or esports games, you should be looking at Zen 3.
 
LukeTbk said:
going from a bit faster than a 2500k (3500) to slower than a 10700k (Ryzen 2600), made a very nice difference for visual studio/blender
That's nice to hear. Have you noticed any other benefits in day to day usage?

LukeTbk said:
maybe looking at a 10600-10600k instead of a 10700K could be worth it, you are paying for 2 more core
I did consider it, but 10700k has more cache and slightly faster clock speeds and I heard some extra cache could be beneficial for the software I use. Plus 2 more cores make it a bit more future-proof.

LukeTbk said:
Can you google the name of the software you use for work with modern CPU names vs older one to see the experience of other people with them or they are niche affair ?
I tried it, but couldn't find anything specific. I might need to do some more research though.

Lepardi said:
If you want single core performance for work applications or esports games, you should be looking at Zen 3.
I was seriously considering it, but there are a few things going for Intel:
  • some of the specific software I use tends to favour Intels
  • I can buy Intel tommorow whereas AMD is nowhere to be found and there's no info on when it will be available in my area. Also not a fan of being an early adopter.
  • I'd like to have a backup GPU
 
You will benefit from a CPU upgrade no matter what path you take. You'll get a bump from CPU and RAM. If you go Intel I'd say you'd be more than good with a 9700K ~$200USD, 9900K ~$300USD or 10600K ~$280USD. I just built an average gaming system with a 9600K and a RTX 2060S. AMD has upgrade paths for you as well.
 
