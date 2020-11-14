Upgrading from 2500k to 10700k for single core performance. Is it worth it?

Hey!
I've been using 2500k at 4.5 GHz since 2011. I use it for work and playing Overwatch. I was thinking about upgrading since Overwatch performance got terrible lately. However the software I use for work relies heavily on single core performance. So I'd like to get a noticeable boost in this area as well to justify spending $800 or so. I looked through some benchmark results and in many test (like Cinebench R20 single-core for example) 10700k beats 2500k by about 70% which is great. But in CPU-Z it's just 25-30% faster.
Why does the difference varies so much between the two? Is it really worth upgrading in my case? Thanks.
