Upgrading from 2500k to 10700k for single core performance. Is it worth it?

The best for you would be to have the chance to try one to be sure for your work applications, and I am not sure how much is due to more to the faster ram and so on than just the cpu, but going from a bit faster than a 2500k (3500) to slower than a 10700k (Ryzen 2600), made a very nice difference for visual studio/blender.



It is really hard to go about being worth it or not, maybe looking at a 10600-10600k instead of a 10700K could be worth it, you are paying for 2 more core.



Can you google the name of the software you use for work with modern CPU names vs older one to see the experience of other people with them or they are niche affair ?