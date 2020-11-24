Upgrading Dual Monitor Setup

xxx_Loki_xxx
n00b
- Joined
- May 5, 2006
- Messages
- 62
Hello All,
Looking for some feedback on a dual monitor refresh - I currently have a dual set up of 2 LG Flatron's (W2442PA), circa 2009 - ultimately crappy TN monitors. They've served their purpose but I'm looking for an upgrade, I'm older, can afford better and I'm sure my eyes will thank me.
I'm not a huge PC gamer and when I do it's typically games like civ6/rts so I don't believe I would get the most benefit of a true gaming monitor. I also don't do any critical graphic/video editing where color accuracy is paramount. I picked up a dell 9300 4k laptop a couple of months back and the display is fantastic, looking for a similar experience on the desktop.
I've been eyeing two Dell S2721 monitors (4k, IPS, Freesync) seem to be a good general all in monitor - between Dell's "Black Friday" sale and other rewards, the monitors would cost about $325 each / $750 for the dual setup (cdn $'s). Seems to be a good quality monitor at a fair price point.
Can anyone see any reason not to jump on this? Any other potential solutions to look at? I would really like to stay with 4k (maybe qhd) and IPS. It's a full system rebuild time as well, so the videocard will be scaled to match the new monitors (whenever they are back in stock)...
Thanks for your input in advance!
Looking for some feedback on a dual monitor refresh - I currently have a dual set up of 2 LG Flatron's (W2442PA), circa 2009 - ultimately crappy TN monitors. They've served their purpose but I'm looking for an upgrade, I'm older, can afford better and I'm sure my eyes will thank me.
I'm not a huge PC gamer and when I do it's typically games like civ6/rts so I don't believe I would get the most benefit of a true gaming monitor. I also don't do any critical graphic/video editing where color accuracy is paramount. I picked up a dell 9300 4k laptop a couple of months back and the display is fantastic, looking for a similar experience on the desktop.
I've been eyeing two Dell S2721 monitors (4k, IPS, Freesync) seem to be a good general all in monitor - between Dell's "Black Friday" sale and other rewards, the monitors would cost about $325 each / $750 for the dual setup (cdn $'s). Seems to be a good quality monitor at a fair price point.
Can anyone see any reason not to jump on this? Any other potential solutions to look at? I would really like to stay with 4k (maybe qhd) and IPS. It's a full system rebuild time as well, so the videocard will be scaled to match the new monitors (whenever they are back in stock)...
Thanks for your input in advance!