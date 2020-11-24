Upgrading Dual Monitor Setup

Hello All,



Looking for some feedback on a dual monitor refresh - I currently have a dual set up of 2 LG Flatron's (W2442PA), circa 2009 - ultimately crappy TN monitors. They've served their purpose but I'm looking for an upgrade, I'm older, can afford better and I'm sure my eyes will thank me.



I'm not a huge PC gamer and when I do it's typically games like civ6/rts so I don't believe I would get the most benefit of a true gaming monitor. I also don't do any critical graphic/video editing where color accuracy is paramount. I picked up a dell 9300 4k laptop a couple of months back and the display is fantastic, looking for a similar experience on the desktop.



I've been eyeing two Dell S2721 monitors (4k, IPS, Freesync) seem to be a good general all in monitor - between Dell's "Black Friday" sale and other rewards, the monitors would cost about $325 each / $750 for the dual setup (cdn $'s). Seems to be a good quality monitor at a fair price point.



Can anyone see any reason not to jump on this? Any other potential solutions to look at? I would really like to stay with 4k (maybe qhd) and IPS. It's a full system rebuild time as well, so the videocard will be scaled to match the new monitors (whenever they are back in stock)...



Thanks for your input in advance!