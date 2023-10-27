Upgrading CPU/BIOS this weekend (want to AVOID Windows 11!)

horrorshow
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2007
- Messages
- 9,160
Sup [H],
Well, I snagged a 5700x at MC for cheap so I intend to swap out my 3600x this weekend.
1. Obviously I need to update the BIOS first (no biggy, and I'm gonna take screenshots before doing so etc.)
2. MUCH more Importantly, will disabling TPM 2.0 alone be enough for Windows to determine my machine isn't "Windows 11 Compliant" ??
- If so, where would I locate this setting within an MSI BIOS and what's the setting called? (More specifically, I have an MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX)
Thanks in advance as always [H] brethren and have a great weekend!!
Well, I snagged a 5700x at MC for cheap so I intend to swap out my 3600x this weekend.
1. Obviously I need to update the BIOS first (no biggy, and I'm gonna take screenshots before doing so etc.)
2. MUCH more Importantly, will disabling TPM 2.0 alone be enough for Windows to determine my machine isn't "Windows 11 Compliant" ??
- If so, where would I locate this setting within an MSI BIOS and what's the setting called? (More specifically, I have an MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX)
Thanks in advance as always [H] brethren and have a great weekend!!