Upgrading CPU/BIOS this weekend (want to AVOID Windows 11!)

1. Yes you do need to update the BIOS to support the CPU. It is indeed no biggy, will be easy to do.2. I believe most AM4 motherboards call this setting "CPU fTPM". I can't tell you where in the BIOS it will be but it shouldn't be crazy hard to find. Disabling this will 100% let you stay on Windows 10, since part of the check involves making sure the platform has a valid TPM enabled. I had disabled this a while back to prevent some of the stuttering that would happen on earlier AGESA versions. I did not do any of the tweaks to prevent Windows 11 from being suggested in automatic updates on my sig rig, and it's never been suggested or auto downloaded.Quick edit: here you go, MSI outlines how to do it: https://www.msi.com/blog/How-to-Enable-TPM-on-MSI-Motherboards-Featuring-TPM-2-0