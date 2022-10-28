Upgrading a GPU in an inflationary environment ... new or used?

I am trying to help a friend upgrade their system piece by piece. He is VERY price sensitive because he has little (I am helping him a bit). I figure the best bang for the buck would be to upgrade his video card which is currently a GTX 950. My friend is a light to moderate gamer and realistically has not yet been constrained by his current GPU. I am also focusing on the power the GPU pulls because of heat. The GTX 950 pulls a max of about 90W. I made the following "upgrades" to him with the current pricing that I have found plus the power draw of each:



GTX 1660: About $125, power draw of 120W, about 220% more capable than the GTX 950



GTX 1070: About $150, power draw of 150W, about 250% more capable than the GTX 950



GTX 2060: About $225, power draw of 160W, about 260% more capable than the GTX 950



I am going to recommend a 1660 class card due to the cost and the relatively small differences in capability between cards. Am I missing anything here? Are there any other GPUs that you would consider adding to this comparison, and why?



Thank you ...