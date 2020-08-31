Upgrading 7070SFF Power Supply

Hello,



I am thinking to upgrade 7070SFF PSU, to 240W or 260W so that I could run GTX 1650 LP. I have seen that it is possible to put 240W J61WF PSU, however, I am unable to find the genuine new one. I have found that the following have 6+4 pin connectors: 3YNRJ and TP18W both 260W.



Does anyone know if these will fit physically in 7070 SFF and work, as in not fry anything? (it is hard to find PSU dimensions, but both of these seem to be 3060 5060 7060 MT PSU).



Thanks