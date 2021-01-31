Upgrades to ROG Strix X470-F On Board Sound

I built a new PC about 2 years ago and I'm looking to upgrade the sound. I'm currently using the on-board sound on an Asus ROG Strix X470-F. I haven't bought a sound card in about 12 years and the last one I owned was a Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi XtremeMusic 7.1. I have a basic set of desktop speakers (Logitech S-120) and a set of Senheiser GSP 302 headhpones.



Occasionally I'll get pops and cracks through the speakers and I'm looking for something to enhance the games I play. I don't create or edit music.