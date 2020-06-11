Upgraded to Samsung B-die, still getting horrible RAM speeds

Bageland2000
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2013
- Messages
- 312
So a while ago I posted this thread
tl;dr is that I had some average RAM that I was able to get past XMP/DOCP speeds fairly easily. Did a BIOS update, and tried and failed miserably to get past 2400MHz (before update was getting better than 3200 easy). The problem is, I I've done three or four firmware updates since, and it's never gotten better. I don't remember what the known-good BIOS was, and honestly I'm second-guessing if that was even the problem because...
I just bought this RAM. It's Samsung B-die rated at 3600MHz. Well, I still can't even load the DOCP profile. I even tried backing off from 3600MHz to 3200 and upped the voltage to 1.4v (from 1.35) and it's still crazy unstable.
Can anyone else help me understand what's next from a troubleshooting/fix standpoint? My head's not screwed on with this one, I'm just frustrated and need an outside opinion.
