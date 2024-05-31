Upgraded from an i7-3930K I had since June 2012, and wow

I used to be pretty big with computers and overclocking back in the day, but I don't have enough time and money for that these days. However, I've noticed problems with browsers and just really slow issues with editing higher quality photos and videos, among other things. My i7-3930K has been at 4.6GHz daily since then (with 64GB memory) and they're now my kid's gaming computers (using GTX 1080's). I did have mini-pc's come my way with the Intel N95, and they were pretty snappy for such little things, so I decided to upgrade. I got a used Z690 and 64GB DDR4 for $100 (I drove 3 hours to get them), and a used i5-13600K for $219, and it's such a big difference. Everything is super snappy. Video editing is so smooth, I seriously don't know how I edited videos with my old system. I also setup an i9-11900 Z590 system for my brother-in-law, and that's also snappier than my i5-13600K, just not as good at video/photo editing.



i5-13600K @5.5GHz Geekbench Multi-Score = 14669

i7-3930K @4.6GHz Geekbench Multi-Score = 3507



The scores are over 4x my old system's score.