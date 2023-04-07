Upgraded from 5800X to 7800X3D and my scores....don't make any sense?

M

MistaSparkul

Not sure what's going on here? Game performance lines up though, 7800X3D completely SMASHES the 5800X hands down. I thought this would be a clear win for the 7800X3D but the CPU test is worst.

1680827666105.png
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

your gpu is 60mhz faster on the 5800x. are you controlling its speed with anything? maybe 3dmark needs an update? maybe not, it does look like it recognizes it properly.
 
M

MistaSparkul

pendragon1 said:
your gpu is 60mhz faster on the 5800x. are you controlling its speed with anything? maybe 3dmark needs an update? maybe not, it does look like it recognizes it properly.
Yeah I wasn't expecting the Graphics score to be any different, and it makes sense given that it's running slightly lower clocks and thus ends up 1% slower. It's just the CPU part that I'm puzzled with. Only 3.9% better than 5800x in the CPU score and in the CPU test it's actually slower by 3.8%. Weird. I was expecting to reflect what I'm seeing in games in that the 7800X3D is a good 40% faster.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

MistaSparkul said:
Yeah I wasn't expecting the Graphics score to be any different, and it makes sense given that it's running slightly lower clocks and thus ends up 1% slower. It's just the CPU part that I'm puzzled with. Only 3.9% better than 5800x in the CPU score and in the CPU test it's actually slower by 3.8%. Weird. I was expecting to reflect what I'm seeing in games in that the 7800X3D is a good 40% faster.
then maybe an update to 3dmark is needed? actually, looks like there was a patch this morning. idk...
 
R

Rev. Night

The gentleman above me do have excellent insights. That being said, the last time I cared about my 3dmark score was back in 2001. I remember a huge robot shooting missiles, and thats about it
 
