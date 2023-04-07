Upgraded from 5800X to 7800X3D and my scores....don't make any sense?

pendragon1 said: your gpu is 60mhz faster on the 5800x. are you controlling its speed with anything? maybe 3dmark needs an update? maybe not, it does look like it recognizes it properly. Click to expand...

Yeah I wasn't expecting the Graphics score to be any different, and it makes sense given that it's running slightly lower clocks and thus ends up 1% slower. It's just the CPU part that I'm puzzled with. Only 3.9% better than 5800x in the CPU score and in the CPU test it's actually slower by 3.8%. Weird. I was expecting to reflect what I'm seeing in games in that the 7800X3D is a good 40% faster.