Upgraded from 1700x to 5600 and now mobo does not post

Hello I recently upgraded my 1700x to a 5600 and now my pc does not post
I have 16gb ram
Asrock B450 K4 gaming atx motherboard
I was running 3.4 bios on the 1700x. I updated to 5.30 before making the swap and made sure everything was working ok. Even ran some bench marks.
Then I swapped the cpu out and now I cannot post. I tried one stick of ram in different slots. Erase cmos memory and nothing is helping.
What it does is power on and after 10 seconds boot loop. No message on display.
I haven’t gone back to the old cpu yet. I was wondering if anyone had any ideas before I did that.
Thank you
