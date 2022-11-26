Upgraded from 1700x to 5600 and now mobo does not post

Hello I recently upgraded my 1700x to a 5600 and now my pc does not post

I have 16gb ram
Asrock B450 K4 gaming atx motherboard

I was running 3.4 bios on the 1700x. I updated to 5.30 before making the swap and made sure everything was working ok. Even ran some bench marks.
Then I swapped the cpu out and now I cannot post. I tried one stick of ram in different slots. Erase cmos memory and nothing is helping.
What it does is power on and after 10 seconds boot loop. No message on display.

I haven’t gone back to the old cpu yet. I was wondering if anyone had any ideas before I did that.

Thank you
 
Take the CPU out (carefully) and check every single pin to make sure none are bent/missing.
Also, just in case, make sure you have a PC speaker hooked up for BIOS beep codes.
 
From the bios ver. 5.3 notes for your board "*ASRock do NOT recommend updating this BIOS if you are going to use Pinnacle, Raven or Summit Ridge CPU on your system.
*Before updating this BIOS, please also read the description in previous BIOS version." Basically you shouldn't have "Tested and benched with the 1700X" before installing the 5600X after the bios flash. I made the same mistake on a B450 Tomahawk board causing me to have to RMA to MSI to repair it. There was no physical damage to the board but the bios got corrupted in a way I do not understand and rendered it useless. Bios flashback was unable to correct it. I very closely examined the board when it was returned to me and saw no evidence of rework on the board leading me to believe MSI used a clip on soic programmer to reflash the bios chip while still soldered to the main board to repair it. I now have an soic eeprom programmer to attempt the repair myself should the need arise again.
 
Ok, I see the edit now. So with that said, try to flash to an older version bios, I don't think that board has bios flash back. So put the old CPU in then go to an older bios. Maybe 5.10. I had an ASRock board that wouldn't work on a new bios and had to go back one. Maybe once you get the 5600 working on the older bios, try to flash back to a newer one.
 
