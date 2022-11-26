Upgraded from 1700x to 5600 and now mobo does not post

From the bios ver. 5.3 notes for your board "*ASRock do NOT recommend updating this BIOS if you are going to use Pinnacle, Raven or Summit Ridge CPU on your system.

*Before updating this BIOS, please also read the description in previous BIOS version." Basically you shouldn't have "Tested and benched with the 1700X" before installing the 5600X after the bios flash. I made the same mistake on a B450 Tomahawk board causing me to have to RMA to MSI to repair it. There was no physical damage to the board but the bios got corrupted in a way I do not understand and rendered it useless. Bios flashback was unable to correct it. I very closely examined the board when it was returned to me and saw no evidence of rework on the board leading me to believe MSI used a clip on soic programmer to reflash the bios chip while still soldered to the main board to repair it. I now have an soic eeprom programmer to attempt the repair myself should the need arise again.