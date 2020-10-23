Upgrade Zen 2 to Zen 3? Worth it?

I have a 3900x on an X470 mobo. Is it worth upgrading to the Zen 3? I know I can use the X470, but I won't get the benefits from Zen 3 like PCI-E 4.0, plus the IPC is supposed to be 20% better.

So, Sell the 3900x and wait for the Zen 3 to come out? Or stick it out with the Zen 2 til Zen 4 comes out with a new socket on 5nm process.



I mostly game with it, but may do some video editing in the future.



What do you think? Waste of money or something I should upgrade to?