Upgrade Zen 2 to Zen 3? Worth it?

Xa3phod

I have a 3900x on an X470 mobo. Is it worth upgrading to the Zen 3? I know I can use the X470, but I won't get the benefits from Zen 3 like PCI-E 4.0, plus the IPC is supposed to be 20% better.
So, Sell the 3900x and wait for the Zen 3 to come out? Or stick it out with the Zen 2 til Zen 4 comes out with a new socket on 5nm process.

I mostly game with it, but may do some video editing in the future.

What do you think? Waste of money or something I should upgrade to?
 
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

I mean, in all honesty none of us know.

We don't have the chips to test. For all we know AMD's claims are BS and they're worse than 1st gen Ryzen.

Not likely, but without independent reviews, there is no guarantee these chips will meet what AMD claims they will.

wait. for. reviews.
 
Xa3phod

But...if you wait for reviews, the price of my Zen 2 will go down faster than a 5 dolla' hooker. I was hoping to get maximum cash for my current Zen 2 and use that cash for the Zen 3.
 
