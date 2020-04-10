upgrade to M.2 SSD from 6TB HDD

NeghVar
I am piecing out a plan for upgrading my 6TB HDD to 3x 2TB in JBOD or RAID 0
Last year I put together a new system
So what I am looking to do now is create an array of 3x 2TB M.2 SSD PCIe 4.0 to replace the 6TB HDD. I have seen cards such as this, but they only support older M.2 SSDs
https://www.newegg.com/p/35Y-005D-00011
Any suggestions
