upgrade to M.2 SSD from 6TB HDD

I am piecing out a plan for upgrading my 6TB HDD to 3x 2TB in JBOD or RAID 0
Last year I put together a new system
  • MSI MPG X570 Gaming Edge
  • AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • 32 GB DDR4
  • MSI RX 5700 Mech OC
  • Corsair Force MP600 (500GB)
Moved 6TB libraries/game HDD to the new system

So what I am looking to do now is create an array of 3x 2TB M.2 SSD PCIe 4.0 to replace the 6TB HDD. I have seen cards such as this, but they only support older M.2 SSDs
1586540676526.png

https://www.newegg.com/p/35Y-005D-00011

Any suggestions
 
