Upgrade to 32GB if I'm hitting 13GB in early 2023?

I was looking at how much memory my current system is using in Fortnite Zero Build. I figure with the recent graphics upgrade it might help give me a better idea of what some games are using. Turns out my system was using something like 12-13GB of memory that day. Obviously I still had 20% to spare but would upgrading to 32GB seem like the better option at this point or am I just spending more money for no reason? I can't see video games using less resources obviously.



Also anyone know how much performance I would be missing out on with Cl16 3200Mhz over Cl18 3600Mhz I'm mainly concerned with 1% lows with my Ryzen 5000 series.



Sidenote, does windows 11 handle memory different than windows 10 or is it the same? I tried windows 11 the other day and I just urgh... I'd move to win11 for performance benefits I guess.