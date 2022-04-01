Upgrade to 3090 ti or wait for 4090?

S

serbiaNem

It’s really more of an economics question at this point. My 3090 runs well, but I’m trying to maximize performance per dollar. Are GPU prices expected to plummet anytime soon?
The 3090 ti probably won’t maintain value once the 4xxx series is released, but neither will the 3090.
If I upgrade now, I spend $300 for the privilege.
If I wait, I won’t get top dollar for the 3090.
What’s a financially responsible gamer to do? (Not that anything above a 3080 is to be considered financially responsible..)
 
LukeTbk

The price will go down when/if talk is not that strong too (2080TI will plummet once the Ampere launch and so on really did not happen), depend on the price point and obviously actually possibility to buy Lovelace, if it feels like it is not certain to be something you can buy in spring 3-4 months after launch, price could maintain.

Does the $300 spending include taxes ? Is still possible to sell an used (with all that could mean warrenty wise) 3090 that much $1900 or so when you can buy a new full under warranty TI version for "only" $2000+taxes ? If so that would make sense, performance boost and you're relaunching the warranty to zero with such big item.
 
serbiaNem

LukeTbk said:
The price will go down when/if talk is not that strong too (2080TI will plummet once the Ampere launch and so on really did not happen), depend on the price point and obviously actually possibility to buy Lovelace, if it feels like it is not certain to be something you can buy in spring 3-4 months after launch, price could maintain.

Does the $300 spending include taxes ? Is still possible to sell an used (with all that could mean warrenty wise) 3090 that much $1900 or so when you can buy a new full under warranty for "only" $2000+taxes ? If so that would make sense, performance boost and you're relaunching the warranty to zero with such big item.
The $300 does include taxes. That was my initial thought, I’d basically be getting performance and warranty for that price.
Another thought I had is downgrading to a 3080ti for a few months at $1299, take a $600 profit and use it for the 4xxx series when they become available. I have a feeling the 3080ti will lose a similar percentage to the 3090, if not less, and still be sellable.
 
