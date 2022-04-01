Upgrade to 3090 ti or wait for 4090?

It’s really more of an economics question at this point. My 3090 runs well, but I’m trying to maximize performance per dollar. Are GPU prices expected to plummet anytime soon?
The 3090 ti probably won’t maintain value once the 4xxx series is released, but neither will the 3090.
If I upgrade now, I spend $300 for the privilege.
If I wait, I won’t get top dollar for the 3090.
What’s a financially responsible gamer to do? (Not that anything above a 3080 is to be considered financially responsible..)
The 3090 ti probably won’t maintain value once the 4xxx series is released, but neither will the 3090.
If I upgrade now, I spend $300 for the privilege.
If I wait, I won’t get top dollar for the 3090.
What’s a financially responsible gamer to do? (Not that anything above a 3080 is to be considered financially responsible..)