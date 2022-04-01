Upgrade to 3090 ti or wait for 4090?

The price will go down when/if talk is not that strong too (2080TI will plummet once the Ampere launch and so on really did not happen), depend on the price point and obviously actually possibility to buy Lovelace, if it feels like it is not certain to be something you can buy in spring 3-4 months after launch, price could maintain.



Does the $300 spending include taxes ? Is still possible to sell an used (with all that could mean warrenty wise) 3090 that much $1900 or so when you can buy a new full under warranty TI version for "only" $2000+taxes ? If so that would make sense, performance boost and you're relaunching the warranty to zero with such big item.