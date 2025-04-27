  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Upgrade - switch advice from amd to intel and motherboard (after broken)

C

CursedChico

n00b
Joined
Feb 15, 2025
Messages
3
Motherboard: Asus TUF Gaming B550-Plus
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (8 cores)
RAM: 32 GB Ballistix RAM (2x16GB)
Storage: 2 SSDs
Power Supply: GamePower GP-650 PC Power Supply
GPU: (I forgot the model.)



This PC stopped working while I was removing the NVMe drive.
I took it to a service center, and they found that both the CPU and motherboard were faulty.
Now, I want to switch to an Intel setup.
Buying a new CPU + motherboard will be expensive for me, but I need a stable system.
I can't upgrade my current laptop because it has an onboard CPU. So i cant change parts. Only ram upgrade but upgrading i3 ram is not enough.


I'm thinking of switching to Intel i5-13400 for that desktop:
🔗 Intel i5-13400 Specs


For the motherboard, is something like ASUS Prime H610M-K D4 good enough?
🔗 ASUS Prime H610M-K D4 on Amazon

or to gigabyte B760M DS3H DDR4 over ASUS Prime H610M-K D4
becayse
    • Better VRM Design: Ensures stable power delivery, especially under load.
    • Enhanced Connectivity: More USB ports and support for faster storage options.
    • Future-Proofing: Better support for upcoming hardware upgrades.

If i move to ryzen 7000x for exampl,e it is double price of i5 13400 and also i need to change ram to dd5 i think.


What I use the PC for:


  • Keeping lots of Chrome tabs open, researching, switching
  • Watching videos, listening to music
  • Using ChatGPT
  • Light gaming (Dota 2 — no heavy games)
  • Occasional coding with IntelliJ (not very heavy projects)

Currently, I'm on a laptop with an i3 and 16 GB RAM, and it still handles most things.
With 32 GB RAM on the new setup, I think it will be more than enough for everything I need.
 
CursedChico said:
I need upgrade advice. Which cpu -mb to choose
Click to expand...
I think mostly the CPU is fine, I would get the B760M motherboard since it has 4 memory slots so you can add some more memory in the future if you need to.

Comparing the other features the B760M also has 2.5GB ethernet port, 1 more M.2 slot and 1 more x1 PCIE slot over the H610 board.
 
CursedChico said:
Motherboard: Asus TUF Gaming B550-Plus
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (8 cores)
RAM: 32 GB Ballistix RAM (2x16GB)
Storage: 2 SSDs
Power Supply: GamePower GP-650 PC Power Supply
GPU: (I forgot the model.)



This PC stopped working while I was removing the NVMe drive.
I took it to a service center, and they found that both the CPU and motherboard were faulty.
Now, I want to switch to an Intel setup.
Buying a new CPU + motherboard will be expensive for me, but I need a stable system.
I can't upgrade my current laptop because it has an onboard CPU. So i cant change parts. Only ram upgrade but upgrading i3 ram is not enough.


I'm thinking of switching to Intel i5-13400 for that desktop:
🔗 Intel i5-13400 Specs


For the motherboard, is something like ASUS Prime H610M-K D4 good enough?
🔗 ASUS Prime H610M-K D4 on Amazon

or to gigabyte B760M DS3H DDR4 over ASUS Prime H610M-K D4
becayse
    • Better VRM Design: Ensures stable power delivery, especially under load.
    • Enhanced Connectivity: More USB ports and support for faster storage options.
    • Future-Proofing: Better support for upcoming hardware upgrades.

If i move to ryzen 7000x for exampl,e it is double price of i5 13400 and also i need to change ram to dd5 i think.


What I use the PC for:


  • Keeping lots of Chrome tabs open, researching, switching
  • Watching videos, listening to music
  • Using ChatGPT
  • Light gaming (Dota 2 — no heavy games)
  • Occasional coding with IntelliJ (not very heavy projects)

Currently, I'm on a laptop with an i3 and 16 GB RAM, and it still handles most things.
With 32 GB RAM on the new setup, I think it will be more than enough for everything I need.
Click to expand...
You have not properly diagnosed your existing desktop (as I had stated in your other thread). If your existing (and now “non-functional”) PC died due to bad quality PSU power output, your soon-to-be-new PC would die an even quicker death if you keep on using that garbage-tier power supply unit for that new build because the i5-13400 is even more power-hungry at maximum all-core turbo clock speeds than your existing 5800X.

Hence, I cannot recommend an upgrade until you find out which is causing the failure of your hardware components.
 
E4g1e said:
You have not properly diagnosed your existing desktop (as I had stated in your other thread). If your existing (and now “non-functional”) PC died due to bad quality PSU power output, your soon-to-be-new PC would die an even quicker death if you keep on using that garbage-tier power supply unit for that new build because the i5-13400 is even more power-hungry at maximum all-core turbo clock speeds than your existing 5800X.

Hence, I cannot recommend an upgrade until you find out which is causing the failure of your hardware components.
Click to expand...
CursedChico said:
I need upgrade advice. Which cpu -mb to choose
Click to expand...
ah, i would follow that advice^^^ before you kill something else....
 
  • Like
Reactions: E4g1e
like this
pendragon1 said:
ah, i would follow that advice^^^ before you kill something else....
Click to expand...
Yep. All Gamepower PSUs are F-tier PSUs: Replace them immediately!

To the OP:
Do not buy any new computer parts without also buying a new higher-quality power supply unit with them!
 
