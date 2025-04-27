Upgrade - switch advice from amd to intel and motherboard (after broken)

Better VRM Design : Ensures stable power delivery, especially under load. Enhanced Connectivity : More USB ports and support for faster storage options. Future-Proofing : Better support for upcoming hardware upgrades.



Keeping lots of Chrome tabs open, researching, switching

Watching videos, listening to music

Using ChatGPT

Light gaming (Dota 2 — no heavy games)

Occasional coding with IntelliJ (not very heavy projects)

: Asus TUF Gaming B550-Plus: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (8 cores): 32 GB Ballistix RAM (2x16GB): 2 SSDs: GamePower GP-650 PC Power Supply: (I forgot the model.)This PC stopped working while I was removing the NVMe drive.I took it to a service center, and they found that both the CPU and motherboard were faulty.Now, I want to switch to an Intel setup.Buying a new CPU + motherboard will be expensive for me, but I need a stable system.I can't upgrade my current laptop because it has an onboard CPU. So i cant change parts. Only ram upgrade but upgrading i3 ram is not enough.I'm thinking of switching tofor that desktop:For the motherboard, is something likegood enough?or to gigabyte B760M DS3H DDR4 over ASUS Prime H610M-K D4becayseIf i move to ryzen 7000x for exampl,e it is double price of i5 13400 and also i need to change ram to dd5 i think.Currently, I'm on a laptop with an i3 and 16 GB RAM, and it still handles most things.With 32 GB RAM on the new setup, I think it will be more than enough for everything I need.