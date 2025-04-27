Upgrade - switch advice from amd to intel and motherboard (after broken)

CursedChico
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (8 cores)
RAM: 32 GB Ballistix RAM (2x16GB)
Storage: 2 SSDs
Power Supply: GamePower GP-650 PC Power Supply
GPU: (I forgot the model.)
This PC stopped working while I was removing the NVMe drive.
I took it to a service center, and they found that both the CPU and motherboard were faulty.
Now, I want to switch to an Intel setup.
Buying a new CPU + motherboard will be expensive for me, but I need a stable system.
I can't upgrade my current laptop because it has an onboard CPU. So i cant change parts. Only ram upgrade but upgrading i3 ram is not enough.
I'm thinking of switching to Intel i5-13400 for that desktop:
Intel i5-13400 Specs
For the motherboard, is something like ASUS Prime H610M-K D4 good enough?
ASUS Prime H610M-K D4 on Amazon
or to gigabyte B760M DS3H DDR4 over ASUS Prime H610M-K D4
becayse
- Better VRM Design: Ensures stable power delivery, especially under load.
- Enhanced Connectivity: More USB ports and support for faster storage options.
- Future-Proofing: Better support for upcoming hardware upgrades.
If i move to ryzen 7000x for exampl,e it is double price of i5 13400 and also i need to change ram to dd5 i think.
What I use the PC for:
- Keeping lots of Chrome tabs open, researching, switching
- Watching videos, listening to music
- Using ChatGPT
- Light gaming (Dota 2 — no heavy games)
- Occasional coding with IntelliJ (not very heavy projects)
Currently, I'm on a laptop with an i3 and 16 GB RAM, and it still handles most things.
With 32 GB RAM on the new setup, I think it will be more than enough for everything I need.
