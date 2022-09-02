Upgrade path for old 1800X build

Hey guys, I need some advice on upgrading my htpcThe current specs:Ssupd Meshlicious Mini-ITX caseAB350 Gaming-ITX/ac mobo1800X (never overclock)2 x Crucial BLS8G4D32AESBK 8GB Ballistix Sport LT DDR4EVGA SuperNOVA 550 GM, 80 Plus Gold 550W SFX PSU2 x 2TB Samsung SSD + M.2 512gig for OSevga 1080ti hybridWould a 5800x be a decent upgrade, or should I go with a 12700k? The computer is mostly used for gaming 1-2 hours a week when company is over. I haven't kept up with the latest hardware in years, so I have no idea what the most suitable upgrade path would be. My only reason for upgrading is so that I can at least sell the CPU, motherboard, and RAM on ebay and get some money before they start throwing this hardware away at the local library.My plan is to remove the 1080ti hybrid from the meshlicious and replace it with my main rig 3070, this will free up the space on the front of the case to water cool the CPU with a 280mm all-in-one. I will replace the 3070 with a 6900 XT on my main rig as soon as they hit 600-640 or so.As for my budget, I am looking to spend about 600-700 on a new mobo, CPU, and RAM. Additionally, I am not planning on overclocking the CPU just going all vanillathanks!