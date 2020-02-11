Upgrade of 5930K X99 Asus Rampage - Xeon or 5960x make sense 4k gaming?

Got bored, decided to pick up a used "J" batch 5960x on ebay to max out my x99 system. Only cost $220 after knocking the seller down a little bit. Hoping being "J" batch I can get 4.6 ~4.8Ghz (if not more!) out of it with 1.4V or less! Not sure how much it may help overall, but I figure 20% more cores might help me milk this system 6 more months or so until Ryzen 4000. Plus, if I get a better overclocker than my 5930k, might be worth it some. The 6950x's were just waayyyyy too expensive and were shit overclockers. Otherwise, I'd have picked up one of those. Even $220 for an old CPU seemed high, but compared to all other listings, I think I made out good if it turns out nice.



The risk... I could lose the silicon lottery and get a worse overclock than on my 5930k. In that case, I'd just resell it on ebay and probably make some money... lol. But it takes freaking 1.38V to maintain my current overclock on my 5930k and I have to use the crappy 125Mhz strap as I am unable to hit 3200Mhz memory speeds. So hopefully, I luck out on the IMC too.



Figure, I love tweaking shit, and snagging a known good overclocker batch of a CPU seemed like a fun way to hopefully milk x99 slightly longer.



P.S. Sorry for the necro... LOL