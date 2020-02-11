Upgrade of 5930K X99 Asus Rampage - Xeon or 5960x make sense 4k gaming?

D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,799
Odd question,

My 5930k overclocks to 4.4ghz on air and I was wondering, if there would be an improvement upgrading the cpu at all? I read in the ASUS CPU chart that I can use a 6900k, 6850k, 6800k, 5960x, or a Xeon

Would there be that dramatic of a difference? My system is using a 2080ti and I am feeling a slight upgrade itch.

I even considered selling my Rampage V Extreme and getting the Rampage V 10 Anniversary Edition as it was only $100 in a trade. Any thoughts?
 
Last edited:
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
1,327
No dramatic difference at all. Your CPU is still plenty for games even with a 2080TI. Not sure if you do anything else with your system that requires more cores, but I'd honestly advise to just wait. If you really want to upgrade I'd go AM4 since Ryzen 4000 will also be compatible.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
260
Haha, same boat, except my 5930k is on an AIO running at 4.625Ghz (125mhz strap). Also have a 2080Ti and have the upgrade itch. However; as much as I want some new tech, I'm trying to see if I can hold out for Ryzen 4000 and the newer Intel 10's to see if I can be enticed more. I game at 2K and 4K and can't say I feel limited much at those resolutions. I imagine an upgrade would benefit the low FPS drops or lower resolutions more. However, I doubt you would see much of anything with full core haswell-e or broadwell-e. Without an AIO, a 5960x will run hotter, likely limiting your OC. And from my understanding, broadwell-e overclocked like shit. Your probably sitting about as good as you can on X99 honestly. If you want to gain 5% or more in performance, try tweaking with your memory and timings if you havent already. :)
 
Last edited:
D

daglesj

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 7, 2005
Messages
5,339
Bill1024 said:
There are 8 core unlocked multiplier xeon e5-1660 V3 CPUs on ebay for a reasonable price 175$ They are like the i7-5960x
Ebay is doing a 5% ebay bucks promotions right now so that is about 9$ back. Make them a reasonable offer they may take it. I got one a while ago for 170$

https://www.ebay.com/itm/E5-1660-V3...852523&hash=item2ab6ea1dd9:g:KjQAAOSw0kRbv-js
Click to expand...

I'm in a similar boat with my 5820K setup. Isn't the issue with Xeons that they don't work with XMP/tweaked RAM settings etc?

I have a alert on all 5960X at the mo on Ebay. Just watching the price slowly come down. Maybe in the next 6 months I'll bite...or just dump the lot for a new AMD rig.
 
N

noxqzs

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 2, 2013
Messages
237
I have two systems at home. One is a 5930K with a 2080TI and the other is a 9900k with a 2080TI. Both are on 4k displays and in terms of gaming, the experience is similar. If you need to do some number crunching or CAD that uses cpu mostly, then in some cases computation is cut in half on the 9900k. USB3.1 and NVME are also beneficial but again for gaming do not really make a difference.
 
B

Bill1024

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2013
Messages
1,490
daglesj said:
I'm in a similar boat with my 5820K setup. Isn't the issue with Xeons that they don't work with XMP/tweaked RAM settings etc?

I have a alert on all 5960X at the mo on Ebay. Just watching the price slowly come down. Maybe in the next 6 months I'll bite...or just dump the lot for a new AMD rig.
Click to expand...

I have a few x99 xeons, hexcore 1650 V3 and octocore 1660 V3 and I change the settings on the ram with no issues.
DDR$ 2100 running at 2400,, DDR4 2400 running at 2667 or better, can change the timings tighten them up or loosen them as needed.
 
D

D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,304
While personally I think 5930k OC is still a killer chip and platform, the unlocked Xeons function the same as the X series chips but support registered memory.

These are the unlocked ones for X99:
6-core
E5-1650 v3
8-core
E5-1660 v3
E5-1680 v3

I'd not bother with 1680 personally, too expensive.

noxqzs said:
I have two systems at home. One is a 5930K with a 2080TI and the other is a 9900k with a 2080TI. Both are on 4k displays and in terms of gaming, the experience is similar.
Click to expand...
I has a similar experience when I "upgraded" from my old 3930k to my 7820x to use my datacenter NVMe SSD I got lol.
 
D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,799
FlawleZ said:
No dramatic difference at all. Your CPU is still plenty for games even with a 2080TI. Not sure if you do anything else with your system that requires more cores, but I'd honestly advise to just wait. If you really want to upgrade I'd go AM4 since Ryzen 4000 will also be compatible.
Click to expand...
Interesting, I saw that the Asus Rampave V Extreme 10 anniversary edition might provide more features but it really won't help me it seems either.
What about a 5960 or the 6800/6900 series? I think my issue is when I read some benchmarks it seems newer systems are getting 20-30 more FPS out of games compared to me at 4k. I feel my system is

D-EJ915 said:
While personally I think 5930k OC is still a killer chip and platform, the unlocked Xeons function the same as the X series chips but support registered memory.

These are the unlocked ones for X99:
6-core
E5-1650 v3
8-core
E5-1660 v3
E5-1680 v3

I'd not bother with 1680 personally, too expensive.


I has a similar experience when I "upgraded" from my old 3930k to my 7820x to use my datacenter NVMe SSD I got lol.
Click to expand...
Makes sense, only if the price makes sense but it sounds like I wont see much of a difference. Odd since some benches I see seem to be benching higher than my setup. It's def not worth it then. I will wait and see if they new tock has something to say.
 
D

daglesj

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 7, 2005
Messages
5,339
Bill1024 said:
I have a few x99 xeons, hexcore 1650 V3 and octocore 1660 V3 and I change the settings on the ram with no issues.
DDR$ 2100 running at 2400,, DDR4 2400 running at 2667 or better, can change the timings tighten them up or loosen them as needed.
Click to expand...


So I can slap a Xeon in and keep the current XMP 3000/125 strap and low latency RAM settings as I have with the 5820K?
 
D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,799
daglesj said:
So I can slap a Xeon in and keep the current XMP 3000/125 strap and low latency RAM settings as I have with the 5820K?
Click to expand...
Has anyone done a bench of the performance difference between a 5930k to xeon at 4k? I did that on my x58 and it was huge
 
Last edited:
D

DJ Lushious

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 4, 2006
Messages
110
noxqzs said:
I have two systems at home. One is a 5930K with a 2080TI and the other is a 9900k with a 2080TI. Both are on 4k displays and in terms of gaming, the experience is similar.
Click to expand...
I am still floored at how these older CPUs fare in terms of gaming. I have a 3930k that I have little reason to upgrade, for now, as I game a 60fps and it has admirably served all games I've played well throughout its life.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
260
Got bored, decided to pick up a used "J" batch 5960x on ebay to max out my x99 system. Only cost $220 after knocking the seller down a little bit. Hoping being "J" batch I can get 4.6 ~4.8Ghz (if not more!) out of it with 1.4V or less! Not sure how much it may help overall, but I figure 20% more cores might help me milk this system 6 more months or so until Ryzen 4000. Plus, if I get a better overclocker than my 5930k, might be worth it some. The 6950x's were just waayyyyy too expensive and were shit overclockers. Otherwise, I'd have picked up one of those. Even $220 for an old CPU seemed high, but compared to all other listings, I think I made out good if it turns out nice.

The risk... I could lose the silicon lottery and get a worse overclock than on my 5930k. In that case, I'd just resell it on ebay and probably make some money... lol. But it takes freaking 1.38V to maintain my current overclock on my 5930k and I have to use the crappy 125Mhz strap as I am unable to hit 3200Mhz memory speeds. So hopefully, I luck out on the IMC too.

Figure, I love tweaking shit, and snagging a known good overclocker batch of a CPU seemed like a fun way to hopefully milk x99 slightly longer.

P.S. Sorry for the necro... LOL
 
Last edited:
D

dcun201

n00b
Joined
May 29, 2015
Messages
57
Yeah I needed a second PC and picked up a used 5960x combo for 250. My current system was a 5930k so I figured I'll do a slight upgrade bump and also getting parts for my second HTPC.

Sadly I can only get both chip stable at 4.4ghz under 1.3v. I didn't want to go higher than 1.3v since my temp under load was already hitting 80s.

Still trying to weigh it out if it was the right choice of upgrade for the price.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
260
80C seems high for 1.3V... are you on air or something?

My 5960x should show up this weekend... hoping I luck out with the "J" batch and can get 4.6Ghz or better with low voltages. Hell, I'll push 4.8Ghz if it lets me! My 5930K takes an insane 1.38V for 4.625Ghz (1.34V for 4.5Ghz), but it tops out around 82~84C at 4.625Ghz and around 72C if I run it at 4.5Ghz. Which is why I'm surprised your so high at only 1.3V. Although I know the 5960x has more cores, I feel like it should be alright at 1.3V if it is water cooled. I read a lot of old threads where people got 4.5 or 4.6 on the 5960x "J" batches with 1.25V or less and temps never got above 70C.

Guess I will find out this weekend! Going to buy a new AIO too for it as the one I have now is 5+ years old.
 
D

dcun201

n00b
Joined
May 29, 2015
Messages
57
Im actually on a Corsair h115i AIO. I would just have to assume my chip runs hot xD. Reseated/Repaste the cpu and dust out the radiator as well.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
260
Well, I have an H100i that I plan too replace with a newer H100i Pro, which is smaller than an H115i still, so I guess I will let you know when my chip shows up this weekend!
 
D

dcun201

n00b
Joined
May 29, 2015
Messages
57
Yeah I'm curious myself. Although my water temp for the aio hover around 34-5c when idle.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
260
Yeah, this "J" batch 5960x is pretty damn good, way better than my old 5930K. I can get 4.7Ghz stable, but it takes 1.35Vcore and I can boot into windows at 4.8Ghz at 1.36Vcore, but I'm not even going to attempt to get that stable. For the Corsair H100i iCUE, it tops out around 83C under full load at 4.7Ghz 1.35Vore. Not really worth it IMO, so I switched to the 125Mhz strap so I could run my DDR4 around 2800Mhz again (instead of 2400Mhz at 100 strap) and backed off 4.7Ghz slightly until I got 4.66Ghz (126.1 BLCK x 37 Mult). I can run this stable at only 1.3V! :) This gives me about 28C idle and 76C under full load. If I run the 100Mhz Strap at 4.6Ghz, it only requires 1.25V! With the adaptive voltage, that configuration was getting me 26C idle and 65C full load. But, I wanted it push it further to get my DDR4 up to speed.

I think I am going to call that a nice happy spot to camp configuration wise for now. Gets me 70GB of DDR4 read bandwidth (68GB Copy), 56.2ms latency in AIDA 64 and I'm already better than my previous chips OC, runs cooler and now I have 33% more cores :) Initial tests are good so far. Happy with the cheap upgrade and I feel I can hold out for DDR5 and the newer CPU's late this year!
 
D

daglesj

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 7, 2005
Messages
5,339
I just got a 5960K on the way! Looking forward to having a 'complete' X99 system with the 40 lanes and all the slots available finally. If I can get it to 4.3GHz at say 1.2v-1.25v I'll be happy.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
260
daglesj said:
I just got a 5960K on the way! Looking forward to having a 'complete' X99 system with the 40 lanes and all the slots available finally. If I can get it to 4.3GHz at say 1.2v-1.25v I'll be happy.
Click to expand...
Did you get a "J" batch? If so, expect 4.5Ghz at that voltage and you can likely clock higher with more voltage. It will run a bit hotter tho, so keep that in mind.

I got mine for a good price, and for what I paid, a nice upgrade. Ur not going to be blown away, but it smoothed some things out for me with the extra threads and much better OC than my 5930k.

If you game on a lower resolution then me (4k here), you will likely notice more of a difference if u get a good OC.
 
D

daglesj

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 7, 2005
Messages
5,339
III_Slyflyer_III said:
Did you get a "J" batch? If so, expect 4.5Ghz at that voltage and you can likely clock higher with more voltage. It will run a bit hotter tho, so keep that in mind.

I got mine for a good price, and for what I paid, a nice upgrade. Ur not going to be blown away, but it smoothed some things out for me with the extra threads and much better OC than my 5930k.

If you game on a lower resolution then me (4k here), you will likely notice more of a difference if u get a good OC.
Click to expand...


Well as long as it runs 4-4.3GHz I'm fine. It's me paying the power bill after all. It's more the extra threads and PCI-e lanes that are more useful to me than the ultimate OC.

I did run the ASUS OC tool on my 5820K when I got it and that hit 4.7GHz before I bottled it and pulled the plug. Been running it at 4 to 4.25GHz the past 4 years.
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
260
daglesj said:
Well as long as it runs 4-4.3GHz I'm fine. It's me paying the power bill after all. It's more the extra threads and PCI-e lanes that are more useful to me than the ultimate OC.

I did run the ASUS OC tool on my 5820K when I got it and that hit 4.7GHz before I bottled it and pulled the plug. Been running it at 4 to 4.25GHz the past 4 years.
Click to expand...
If gaming is your concern, you may want to consider clocking to at least 4.5, you would notice a fairly decent gain from 4 or 4.25 and get very close to Ryzen 3700X performance. But, if you got the chip for the PCIe lanes and intend to use it for non gaming purposes, then yeah, I dont blame you. I found over 1.3V this thing starts to use a lot more power and generates a lot more heat. Under 1.3V it runs quite cool considering the OC I have on mine right now.
 
D

daglesj

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 7, 2005
Messages
5,339
Slapped the 5960X in and used some Grizzly paste spread nicely across the die. Stuck it to 1.25v with a 4.2GHz OC and the uncore at 3.8GHz. Runs fine and steady. topping out at 61C.

When I get time I'll remove my NVMe system drive, put in a basic build and do some more extreme tuning. I don't like to do testing with my main build.
 
D

dpoverlord

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 18, 2004
Messages
1,799
Just realized we discussed this early last year.

I'm very much considering the xeon / 5960x route if it will get me another 25 frames at 4k with my 3090.

Have any of you did any benches with the 3090?

Seems the 5960x is $100-$160 on ebay! Curious now.

Which J batch is the best there were some tray batches that said J.

Now I have to prepare myself for a few days of tweaking / over locking I guess. Is the xeon better than the 5960x?
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot_20210120-022904_eBay.jpg
    Screenshot_20210120-022904_eBay.jpg
    141.6 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top