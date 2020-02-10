Upgrade of 5930K on Asus Rampage V Extreme - 6900k or 5960x

Odd question,



My 5930k overclocks to 4.4ghz on air and I was wondering, if there would be an improvement upgrading the cpu at all? I read in the ASUS CPU chart that I can use a 6900k, 6850k, 6800k, 5960X



Would there be that dramatic of a difference? My system is using a 2080ti and I am feeling a slight upgrade itch.



I even considered selling my Rampage V Extreme and getting the Rampage V 10 Anniversary Edition as it was only $100 in a trade. Any thoughts?